DOJ Stall Sparks Fury Over Fauci

A new subpoena fight keeps **Anthony Fauci** in the hot seat, and Senator Rand Paul is not backing down.

Quick Take

Rand Paul has filed another criminal referral tied to Fauci’s Senate testimony.

Paul says new documents and emails show Fauci misled Congress on COVID-19 origins.

The Justice Department has not moved on earlier referrals, which fuels more anger.

The dispute now centers on whether Fauci will testify again under oath.

Paul Turns Up the Pressure on Fauci

Senator Rand Paul filed another criminal referral against Dr. Anthony Fauci, saying Fauci lied under oath about COVID-19 research and the Wuhan Institute of Virology [2]. The new push comes after Paul said Fauci would not voluntarily testify, which led to a subpoena effort aimed at forcing answers. For many readers, the issue is not just Fauci. It is whether a powerful bureaucrat can dodge accountability while Congress keeps finding more questions.

Paul’s case leans on released emails and prior testimony that he says do not match Fauci’s public statements. Fox News reported that Paul pointed to a February 2020 email in which Fauci said scientists in Wuhan were known to be working on gain-of-function experiments, while Fauci later told Congress the National Institutes of Health did not fund that work [2]. Supporters of Paul say that gap is the heart of the referral.

What the New Documents Claim

Recent coverage says the latest documents also expand the fight beyond funding questions and into COVID-19 origin claims. One report said Fauci worked hard to shape the public story away from a lab leak and toward a natural spillover theory, including support for the March 2020 paper The Proximal Origin of SARS-CoV-2 [1]. Paul’s allies argue that those actions look less like neutral science and more like narrative control at the taxpayer’s expense.

Other reporting says the referral is not just about old testimony. It also reflects Paul’s claim that Fauci made false statements under oath and should answer for them now. The senator has said the evidence points to a broader pattern of misleading Congress, and he has asked the Justice Department to act [5]. For conservatives who have watched elites avoid consequences, the lack of movement from federal prosecutors only deepens distrust.

The Justice Department Delay Raises Bigger Questions

The Justice Department has not publicly pursued the older referrals in a way that satisfies Paul or his allies, and that matters politically as much as legally [2][3]. When a referral sits for months without visible action, critics see selective enforcement. Supporters of Fauci, by contrast, argue that criminal standards are higher than political accusations and that public debate alone is not proof. That divide now defines the case.

NEW: Senator Rand Paul says he has issued a subpoena requiring Anthony Fauci to publicly testify before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee next month.https://t.co/wsu9ZM6wPd pic.twitter.com/HKVoYjsgWe — Candi 🐸Q🐰 (@musson_candi) June 23, 2026

The case also sits inside a larger fight over trust in institutions. Paul’s office says the new referral is meant to keep pressure on Fauci and force testimony under oath [6][7]. Meanwhile, Fauci’s defenders say the allegations rest on interpretation, not a final court finding. That leaves voters with a familiar Washington problem: powerful officials, disputed records, and no quick path to the truth.

Why This Fight Still Matters

For conservatives, the story cuts deeper than one doctor. It touches public health power, congressional oversight, and whether federal agencies tell the truth when the stakes are highest. Paul’s referral suggests he believes Fauci crossed that line. Fauci’s backers say the accusations overstate the evidence. Either way, the subpoena battle shows that the COVID-19 origins fight is still alive, and the public is still being asked to trust institutions many no longer trust.

Sources:

[1] Web – Fauci Backs Out of Voluntary Testimony — Rand Paul Slaps Him With a …

[2] Web – DOJ weighing new criminal case against Dr. Anthony Fauci

[3] Web – Senator Rand Paul Re-Refers Dr. Anthony Fauci to the Department …

[5] Web – A former adviser to Dr. Anthony Fauci at the National … – Instagram

[6] Web – New declassified documents renew debate over Fauci, COVID …

[7] YouTube – New documents fuel scrutiny of Fauci and COVID origins

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