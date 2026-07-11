Union Deal Moves Millions—Not Everyone Knew

The U.S. men just earned a $16 million World Cup prize, and because of a deal almost no fan read, they are required to hand exactly half of it to the women’s team.

Story Snapshot

The 2022 labor deal forces the men and women to split World Cup prize money 50–50, after U.S. Soccer takes its cut.

This structure grew out of a six-year gender pay lawsuit that ended in a $24 million settlement and a promise of equal terms.

The men now “lose” millions in FIFA money—but both teams also forced U.S. Soccer to give players a far larger share overall.

The fight is really about what equal pay should mean in a sport where FIFA still pays women far less prize money than men.

How the $16 million payday turned into $246,153 per player

FIFA awarded the United States men’s national team $16 million for reaching the round of 16 at the World Cup. Under the 2022 collective bargaining agreements, U.S. Soccer keeps 20 percent of all World Cup prize money from each team for its own operations. The remaining 80 percent goes into a pot shared by both national teams. That 80 percent of $16 million equals $12.8 million. The men get 40 percent, the women get 40 percent, and each side’s 26 players get about $246,154.

This means $6.4 million of the men’s FIFA payout is moved to the women’s side. Critics call this a “subsidy” and say players who did not step on the field should not touch that money. To many fans, that sounds like common sense. In normal life, the salesperson who closes the deal gets the commission. But national teams are not private sales shops. They are more like flags the whole country plays under, and that is where the story gets more complex.

The lawsuit that forced U.S. Soccer to change the rules

The women’s team did not stumble into this windfall. Players spent six years in legal and public battle with U.S. Soccer over what they called gender-based pay discrimination. They filed a complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in 2016 and then sued in federal court. In 2022, the case settled for $24 million and, more important, a promise that future pay for the men and women would be based on identical economic terms.

Under the old deals, the women’s pay structure looked very different from the men’s. Reports from that period show women received lower base pay per game and much smaller win bonuses, even while winning World Cups and playing more matches. The women argued that this punished success and sent a clear message that their work mattered less. That claim fit a wider pattern across women’s sports, where federations fall back on “different revenue” arguments until public pressure forces change.

Why equal pay required a shared prize pool

Here is the catch: FIFA, world soccer’s governing body, still pays far more prize money for the men’s World Cup than for the women’s. If U.S. Soccer simply matched bonuses dollar for dollar without changing anything else, women would remain far behind in total earnings. So in 2022, when both national team unions sat down with U.S. Soccer, they agreed to something no other federation had done: pool the World Cup prize money, then split it evenly between the men and women.

The agreement made the United States the first federation in the world to equalize World Cup prize money across genders. From a rule-of-law view, this honors the spirit of equal-pay laws: workers doing the same job for the same employer should be paid on the same terms. From a conservative, common-sense angle, it also says the federation, not the women, should bear the cost of FIFA’s skewed payouts. U.S. Soccer cannot control FIFA, but it can control how it passes money to its own employees.

Did the men really agree to “lose” money?

One fair question is how much the men actually signed up for this trade. Reporting shows the men’s players’ union relied on its executive director, Mark Levinstein, to negotiate the deal rather than having star players in the room. The equal-pay structure, including the shared prize pool and the 20 percent federation cut, came out of those union-level talks. Under American labor law, once the union signs, that binds every player, even if some would have preferred a different setup.

From a narrow wallet view, the men gave up a lot. Had they stayed under a classic, separate-prize model, each man’s share of the $16 million pot would have been much higher. But they also gained. The combined pressure of both unions cut U.S. Soccer’s take to 20 percent and secured equal appearance fees, win bonuses, and improved conditions like travel and support staff. Measured over full four-year cycles, both teams now keep more of the total revenue they help bring in.

Fairness, youth development, and what “equal” should mean

Critics worry the shared pool will drain money from men’s programs and youth development. They point to the $6.4 million going to the women and ask whether that should have paid for more boys’ academies or scouting instead. That argument taps into a real tension on the right: support for equal treatment under the law versus concern that forced equal outcomes can twist incentives and starve future investment.

Math is hard, but logic shouldn't be. The USMNT and USWNT signed a joint contract to combine and split all FIFA prize money 50/50. When the women win their next tournament, the men get a check from that pool too. It’s called a partnership, look it up sometime. — Utes (@slarson50) July 9, 2026

Supporters counter that the real drain was decades of underpaying women who won titles, filled stadiums, and raised the sport’s profile for everyone. They also stress that prize money goes to players, not directly to youth programs; U.S. Soccer budgets development money separately. With no public audit that ties youth cuts to this deal, warnings about lost boys’ programs are, at this point, more fear than fact. A serious debate needs hard numbers, not just anger at a smaller bonus check.

Sources:

zerohedge.com, youtube.com, ussoccer.com, pbs.org, uswntplayers.com, instagram.com, facebook.com, sports.yahoo.com

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