Faith-Based Comeback Rattles Homeless Bureaucracy

HUD just moved to end “housing first” as the default and open doors to faith-based recovery, putting accountability over bureaucracy.

Story Highlights

HUD Secretary Scott Turner says housing without treatment “doesn’t work,” and shifts funding to recovery and jobs [4] .

. New HUD notice opens competitions, ends automatic renewals, and welcomes faith-based providers on equal footing [3] .

. Trump order drives focus on treatment, self-sufficiency, and public safety, not endless subsidies [3] .

. Advocates defend Housing First, but HUD argues root causes like addiction and mental illness must be addressed [4].

Turner’s Case Against Housing Without Accountability

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Scott Turner argues that simply giving keys does not solve homelessness. He says many people on the streets face addiction, trauma, and mental illness that demand treatment and structure. He promotes public-private work with ministries and local partners that provide sober housing, counseling, job training, and family support. He frames the goal as stability, not dependency. He states the federal role should empower effective local groups, not pick winners from Washington [2].

Turner points to sites like Jericho Village and similar programs that pair shelter with recovery and work. He says these efforts treat the whole person—mind, body, and spirit—and help people re-enter the workforce. He rejects the idea that permanent housing alone is compassion. He calls that “warehousing,” which he believes traps people for years without change. He backs partnerships with churches and nonprofits that set clear rules, require treatment, and help people build skills for lasting independence [1].

What HUD’s New Funding Rules Change

HUD released a competitive process that ends most automatic renewals and measures success. The department says about seventy percent of projects must compete so taxpayers fund what works. The notice redirects money toward transitional housing and supportive services. It prioritizes treatment access, recovery, and steps to self-sufficiency. It also makes clear that faith-based providers cannot be sidelined for their religious status, and must be able to compete on the same terms as any grantee [3].

HUD links these steps to President Trump’s order to restore safety and order on the streets. The department says past grants fed a closed loop of funding without results. Officials argue that the old approach favored “housing first” and downplayed addiction and mental health. The new rules set a standard of outcomes, not ideology. They stress personal responsibility, treatment pathways, and workforce goals. They also tie housing benefits more closely to work and time limits to prevent long-term dependence [4].

Pushback From Advocates And How HUD Responds

Some homelessness groups defend Housing First as evidence-based and warn against preconditions. They say immediate housing reduces harm and opens a door to services. They fear people could lose aid if they fail treatment steps. Turner says the status quo failed too many people and communities. He argues that grants must demand treatment access, recovery supports, and real progress. He adds that the federal government should empower local groups that deliver those outcomes on the ground [4].

HUD Secretary Scott Turner highlighted the role of faith-based organizations in addressing homelessness during remarks at the Faith & Freedom Coalition conference in Washington, D.C. — One America News (@OANN) June 27, 2026

The Health and Human Services faith office and HUD briefed partners on how reforms invite ministries to serve while keeping civil rights protections. They highlight alignment with treatment, recovery, and paths to work. The message: results matter, faith groups are welcome, and taxpayer money must change lives. For families paying more for housing and energy, this shift aims to stop waste, restore order to public spaces, and offer a clear ladder from the street to steady work and stable homes [11].

Sources:

[1] YouTube – HUD Secretary Scott Turner Champions Faith-Based Solutions to …

[2] YouTube – HUD Secretary Scott Turner’s Aim to End Homelessness the Right Way | …

[3] Web – HUD Secretary Scott Turner Tackling Homelessness … – CBN

[4] Web – HUD Secretary Scott Turner Leads Monumental Reforms to …

[11] YouTube – HUD Watch: Faith, Funding, and the Future of Homeless Services

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