A towering black plume shot from a California landfill after a drilling crew hit a pressurized pocket of gas, forcing health warnings and urgent relocation offers even as officials reported no hazardous readings.

Story Snapshot

Officials say a drilling project struck a pressurized gas pocket, not a fire or explosion.

The release was capped the same night, and monitors reported no hazardous-gas readings.

Public Health still ordered immediate relocation offers and issued odor-related health guidance.

Reports conflict over how many workers were hospitalized or transported after the blast-like release.

What Triggered the Black Plume at Chiquita Canyon

Los Angeles County officials said a crew installing a new gas well at Chiquita Canyon Landfill in Castaic struck a pressurized gas pocket on November 16. The work used an auger about three feet wide, drilling roughly 150 feet down to manage ongoing heat and gas issues inside the landfill. The strike blew debris skyward and created a dark plume that many viewers described as smoke. Officials called it a gas release, not a fire or explosion.

Los Angeles County Fire Department Captain Aaron Katon said there was no fire. He described the event as an escape of naturally occurring landfill gases made by decomposing trash. After the initial debris flew, the plume quickly dropped off. The landfill operator said the incident released gases and particulate material, not liquids. Officials reported the release was capped around 11 p.m., which stopped the off-gassing at the site that night.

Air Monitoring, Health Warnings, and the Odor Problem

County updates said overnight monitoring at the site, along the fence line, and in nearby neighborhoods did not detect hazardous-gas levels. Teams included engineers, hazardous-materials units, and federal Environmental Protection Agency staff. Based on those readings, officials said they found no community health hazard from measured gases. At the same time, authorities warned that strong odors could cause headaches, nausea, and throat irritation, and advised people to limit exposure.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health ordered the landfill to offer immediate relocation options after the release. The directive cited the incident and the impact of odors on daily life. The order followed months of complaints tied to a long-running subsurface reaction inside the landfill that has raised gas pressure, heat, and odors. Federal and state agencies have described that reaction and its community effects since 2022.

Why the Site Was Drilling and How Messaging Split

The drilling work was part of efforts to control a subsurface elevated-temperature event that has plagued Chiquita Canyon for years. Federal Environmental Protection Agency fact sheets detail higher gas and leachate generation, damaged systems, and more odors linked to that underground reaction. Crews were installing another gas well to vent and control pressure when the auger hit the pocket that vented upward in a sudden, forceful release.

🚨 A methane gas release occurred Monday afternoon at Chiquita Canyon Landfill in Castaic (LA County). Workers drilling ~150 ft deep hit a pressurized pocket of landfill gas, sending a plume of methane and decomposing trash debris hundreds of feet into the air. No fire or… https://t.co/pbb9HYbdke pic.twitter.com/87UCFFYXJv — Primrose (@Prim12365) November 18, 2026

Television and online clips showed a dramatic, black column that looked like smoke, and many headlines used the word “explosion.” Fire officials emphasized that monitors found no hazardous-gas readings and that the event involved landfill gas and debris, not flames. That split in language matters. People saw a blast-like event, yet the health message stressed odor nuisance and irritation rather than toxic levels, which can confuse families trying to judge risk.

Injuries, Containment, and What Comes Next

News outlets reported injuries among workers at the drill site, but accounts differ on the total number transported to hospitals versus treated on scene. Officials said the line was capped that same night, which contained the release. County emergency updates and follow-on reporting said air measurements stayed within acceptable limits. Agencies continue to oversee the site because of the ongoing heat event and its links to odor and gas management problems.

Sources:

lacounty.gov, nbclosangeles.com, kentucky.com, latimes.com

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