A federal appeals court erased a $73.5 million highway-fund penalty on New York, ruling the trucking-license crackdown broke the government’s own rules.

Story Snapshot

A court said Washington wrongly withheld nearly $74 million from New York over non-domiciled trucker licenses.

Judges found the rule the feds used did not exist when many licenses were issued.

An audit flagged almost 33,000 licenses as questionable, but the record lacked a safety link.

The ruling warns agencies not to punish states with new interpretations of old rules.

What The Court Decided And Why It Matters

The United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit set aside the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s funding penalty against New York. The court said the agency’s decision was arbitrary, capricious, or contrary to law. Judges found the federal rules in effect at the time did not require New York to end a license when a driver’s immigration document expired. That missing requirement undercut the $73,502,543 withholding from New York’s 2027 highway funds.

The court also noted that tying a license to a passport or work card date would not prove lawful presence for the full license term. The regulation did require non-domiciled applicants to show lawful status and provide proof. But it did not add the separate step that the agency later tried to enforce. The ruling called out this gap between what the text said then and what the agency demanded later.

How The Dispute Started And Grew

The federal agency ran an audit and flagged almost 33,000 New York commercial licenses held by non-domiciled drivers. Officials said the state left many licenses valid even after proof of lawful presence expired. New York resisted mass revocations and said it followed the rules as written. The agency then used a funding hammer, moving to withhold four percent of the state’s highway aid, with later withholdings possibly doubling.

New York took the case to court and argued the rule cited by the agency did not exist when many licenses were issued. The state said the regulation required valid proof at application but did not force license dates to match immigration document dates. New York also pointed to later rulemaking that added an explicit expiration alignment, showing the requirement was new. The court agreed the agency could not punish the state based on that later interpretation.

What This Says About Power, Process, And Public Safety

This case highlights a core fear shared by many Americans: agencies change the rules and punish after the fact. The judges said that is not how lawful government should work. If Washington wants states to shorten these licenses, it must say so clearly in a valid rule first, then enforce going forward. The ruling reinforces that big funding threats must rest on clear text, not shifting guidance or after-the-fact readings.

The record also lacked proof that the flagged licenses caused crashes or safety harm. The agency’s claim focused on paperwork and status, not on driving risk. That does not mean safety is unimportant. It means enforcement must match evidence and the law. Many states faced similar reviews, which points to a wider systems problem, not one state’s bad faith. Clear rules, clean data, and fair notice help both safety and trust in government.

What To Watch Next

Watch for whether the Department of Transportation seeks rehearing or Supreme Court review. The government may argue its authority to condition funds and to interpret its rules. Also watch for new, properly issued rules that set firm, forward-looking limits on non-domiciled licenses. If those rules stand, states will need to align license terms with immigration records. Any new push will need strong data on safety benefits and a clear plan for drivers and employers.

Sources:

redstate.com, yakimaherald.com, courthousenews.com, ag.ny.gov, newsweek.com, news.bloomberglaw.com

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