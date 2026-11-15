Half of Canadian adults say they skipped seeing a doctor or going to a hospital because they did not expect timely care, according to a new national survey.

Story Snapshot

A Léger poll found 50% of respondents avoided care due to expected waits.

Women, younger adults, and Quebec residents reported higher avoidance rates.

More than one in four said they paid for private services to bypass delays.

The survey used an online panel of 1,510 adults, October 16–18, 2026.

A clear signal from patients: wait fears change behavior

Léger asked Canadians if they ever avoid a hospital or doctor because they do not believe they will receive timely treatment. Half said yes, and 47% said no. The survey included 1,510 adults across Canada and ran online from October 16 to 18, 2026. The Montreal Economic Institute, SecondStreet.org, and the Canadian Constitution Foundation commissioned the poll. Multiple outlets carried the Canadian Press write-up of the findings, underscoring national interest in access to care.

The survey captured uneven strain across groups. Reports based on the results said women, adults under 55, and Quebec residents were more likely to avoid seeking care due to wait concerns. One summary cited 59% among women, 55% for those under 55, and 56% in Quebec. These gaps match daily experiences many Canadians describe. Younger parents wrestle with pediatric waits. Caregivers for aging parents face repeat delays. Quebec’s emergency departments have become the front door for problems that should be solved upstream.

What people do when they do not expect timely care

The poll did not stop at avoidance. It asked about workarounds. Twenty-seven percent said they paid out of pocket for private services to skip long waits or to escape poor service in the public system. That choice signals frustration and a shift in norms. When people pay to move faster, they show how queues drive real behavior, not just opinions. When those options are limited or unaffordable, people wait longer, search for walk-in clinics, or turn to pharmacists for stopgap help.

The Canadian Constitution Foundation’s release summarized the core findings and highlighted the share paying privately. The headline number—half avoiding care—has clear face value for policymakers. It is a measure of public confidence that services will be there when needed. The commissioning groups favor reform and more private options, which shapes how the message lands. Still, the behavior measured stands on its own: many people changed course because they feared a long delay.

How this fits broader system stress

Independent data show the system is under pressure. The Canadian Institute for Health Information reported that among adults who have a regular provider, only 27% could see that provider the same or next day for a non-urgent issue in 2024. That low same-day access rate helps explain why many expect delays before they even try. Emergency department metrics also reflect bottlenecks in primary care, inpatient beds, and home care, which push more people into long emergency lines.

Universal healthcare isn’t a single healthcare system. Canada, Britain, Germany and Switzerland all use different models, with different costs, wait times and outcomes. Saying “it works all over the world” is a slogan that conveniently ignores the details. — The Pale Horse (@palehorse4044) November 17, 2026

Policy debates swirl around solutions. Some advocates point to expanding private delivery and payment as a release valve. Others warn that more private financing can trade speed for equity and leave hard cases behind. The new poll does not settle that fight. It shows demand for timely service outstrips supply at key points. A practical path aligns with common sense: expand same-day primary care access, protect surgical capacity, unlock step-down beds, and scale home care so emergency rooms stop becoming the default.

What the number means—and what it does not

The 50% figure reflects self-reported behavior tied to expectations. It does not prove those cases involved urgent conditions, nor does it show whether people later found care elsewhere. That caveat matters for planning. Even so, the message is direct. People believe waits will block them, so they delay, divert, or pay. Leaders serious about access must measure these decisions and close the gap between need and supply. Voters will judge results in hours and days, not in white papers.

Sources:

lifesitenews.com, thecanadianpressnews.ca, wellandtribune.ca, canadianhealthcarenetwork.ca, theepochtimes.com, ijhpm.com

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