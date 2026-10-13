Inmate Killed to Get Executed. Florida Did It.

Florida executed James Robertson, who admitted he murdered his sleeping cellmate to get a death sentence, closing a case built on his own words and a guilty plea.

Story Snapshot

James Robertson confessed to strangling cellmate Frank Hart in 2008 and said he wanted execution.

Robertson pled guilty, waived a jury’s sentencing role, and did not contest the state’s case.

Florida’s high court affirmed his conviction and death sentence in 2016.

The governor’s warrant set the October 13, 2026 execution date amid a surge in state executions.

What Happened and Why It Stands Out

Florida carried out the execution of James Robertson after years of court review and a signed death warrant that set the date for October 13, 2026. Court records show Robertson admitted he killed his cellmate, Frank Hart, in December 2008 at Charlotte Correctional Institution. He used a garrote made from tied socks and attacked while Hart slept, after guards passed the cell. He told officials he did it so he would be charged with first-degree murder and sentenced to death.

Robertson’s case followed an unusual path. He pled guilty to first-degree murder, waived a jury’s role in recommending a sentence, and chose not to fight the state’s evidence for death. The sentencing judge imposed death. The Florida Supreme Court later affirmed both the conviction and the sentence. The court’s opinion describes planning and intent, not a sudden fight or provocation, and cites Robertson’s own statements on motive and method.

How the Courts and Governor Moved the Case

The Florida Supreme Court’s decision from 2016 confirmed the legal foundation for the execution by upholding the conviction and sentence. The state’s online docket shows that on October 1, 2026, the court noted a governor-signed warrant and expedited final proceedings for an execution at noon on October 13, 2026. That warrant triggered tight deadlines and cleared the way for the Department of Corrections to carry out the sentence as set by the court and affirmed on appeal.

The court record explains key facts that shaped the sentence. Robertson waited until guards completed rounds, then used the window of time he expected before the next check. He admitted he planned the attack and picked a method that would not draw attention. He also stated he wanted to land on death row and be executed. These admissions, paired with the guilty plea and waiver choices, created a direct path to a death sentence that survived review.

Why This Case Hits a National Nerve

Robertson’s stated goal—to get executed—puts his case in a small group where prisoners seek death rather than fight it. These cases raise hard questions about autonomy, mental fitness, and the justice system’s duty to review. Florida has also led a recent rise in executions. In 2025, about 40 percent of all U.S. executions happened in Florida, and the pace stayed high into 2026, putting a bright spotlight on every warrant and case the state advances.

Florida executed James Robertson using a lethal injection for the 2008 murder of his cellmate. It came less than two weeks after Christa Pike in Tennessee survived two doses of pentobarbital in an execution attempt. https://t.co/Q3AbIJcWO1 — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) October 14, 2026

People across the political spectrum see different lessons here. Some say the system must deliver firm consequences when a person plans and admits a brutal killing. Others worry about a process that can honor a request for execution, especially when the prisoner waives review. The public record in this case shows Robertson’s clear admissions, a guilty plea, and an affirmed sentence. It also shows Florida moving many executions, which adds pressure to get every safeguard right.

Sources:

nbcnews.com, library.law.fsu.edu, acis.flcourts.gov, abcnews.com

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