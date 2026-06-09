HISTORIC First F-35 Kill–What They Took DOWN

Israel says its F-35 just scored a “historic” kill over Tehran—proof that America’s allies can still impose consequences when the world’s top state sponsor of terror tests the free world.

Story Snapshot

The IDF says an Israeli F-35I “Adir” shot down an Iranian Yak-130 over Tehran during overnight strikes on March 3–4, 2026.

Israeli officials describe the engagement as the first manned air-to-air kill credited to the F-35 platform and Israel’s first such shootdown in nearly 40 years.

The claimed shootdown occurred amid broader strikes on IRGC-linked command centers, Basij militia sites, missile launchers, and other military infrastructure.

Some reporting notes Iran has not publicly confirmed the aircraft loss, highlighting the limits of independent verification in an active war zone.

IDF Claims a First-of-Its-Kind F-35 Shootdown Over Iran’s Capital

Israeli military statements on March 4, 2026 said an Israeli Air Force F-35I “Adir” shot down an Iranian Yak-130 aircraft in air-to-air combat above Tehran during overnight operations. Multiple outlets reporting on the IDF announcement framed it as a milestone: the first combat air-to-air kill of a manned aircraft attributed to the F-35 and Israel’s first air-to-air shootdown since the mid-1980s. The IDF also released footage it says is connected to the engagement.

Reporting describes the Yak-130 as a Russian-made advanced trainer with combat capability, with Iran receiving aircraft in recent years as it sought to modernize training and integrate newer systems. The IDF’s narrative emphasizes air superiority achieved over the heart of the regime, during a wave of strikes described as targeting Revolutionary Guard-related facilities and missile infrastructure. The degree of damage inside Iran, and the full circumstances of the “dogfight,” remain difficult to independently confirm from outside the country.

How This Escalated: From Shadow War to Open Conflict

The shootdown is being reported as part of a rapidly escalating Israel-Iran conflict that followed high-profile strikes on Iranian leadership in late February 2026. Several accounts tie the current war to years of Iranian proxy activity and missile threats, then to the sudden leadership vacuum created when Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was reportedly killed in joint U.S.-Israel strikes. Those developments, combined with ongoing missile and rocket exchanges, pushed the region into a dangerous, open contest rather than the long-running “shadow war.”

Reports also describe Israel’s campaign as broad and sustained, including thousands of bombs dropped across hundreds of targets in the first days, while Iranian forces and proxies launched missiles, drones, and rockets toward Israel. Some coverage says Israel reopened Ben Gurion Airport for stranded citizens even as strikes continued, illustrating how daily life and wartime operations are running side-by-side. Meanwhile, Iran’s reported move to shut the Strait of Hormuz added an economic shock layer, with oil market volatility rising alongside the military risk.

Targets and Tactics: Hitting IRGC Nodes While Blunting Retaliation

Accounts of the March 3–4 strikes say Israel aimed at Revolutionary Guard command centers, Basij militia sites, missile launchers, and other military infrastructure in and around Tehran and other cities. Some reporting also states a Quds Force commander, identified as Daoud Alizadeh, was killed during the strikes. On the retaliation side, coverage says Iran and Hezbollah launched limited salvos that were intercepted, with no injuries reported in that specific wave—an operational detail that, if accurate, underscores the role of layered air defenses and early warning systems.

The IDF’s messaging highlights not only tactical success but strategic signaling: operating over Tehran implies deep penetration and the ability to reach regime security organs directly. For an American audience weary of years of “de-escalation” language that often rewarded bad actors, the basic fact pattern being reported—targeting missile infrastructure and IRGC nodes while defending civilians from incoming fire—fits a classic deterrence framework. Still, the fog of war matters: at least one outlet noted Iran had not confirmed the Yak-130 loss publicly.

What’s Verified, What’s Not: The Limits of Wartime Confirmation

Multiple outlets cite the IDF statement as the foundation for the shootdown claim, and several frame the event as historically significant for the F-35 platform. At the same time, at least one report points out the lack of Iranian confirmation, which is not unusual in a conflict where governments tightly control information for morale and propaganda purposes. Separate reporting also notes Iranian state media previously made erroneous claims in the opposite direction, underscoring why responsible analysis distinguishes between official claims, corroborated facts, and battlefield narratives.

WATCH: IDF releases footage from “historic” takedown of an Iranian fighter jet over Tehran. pic.twitter.com/9qVJvnedEu — Fox News (@FoxNews) March 5, 2026

For U.S. conservatives, the constitutional stakes at home don’t disappear just because a war is happening overseas, but the broader lesson is familiar: deterrence works when credible force backs it up. The current reporting portrays a U.S.-backed ally using advanced aircraft to neutralize missile threats and IRGC-linked command structures, while Iran leans on proxies and information operations. With oil disruption risk and regional spillover already in play, the next days will likely test whether Tehran escalates—or whether it absorbs losses and recalculates.

Sources:

Israeli Air Force F-35 Shoots Down Iranian Jet Over Tehran

Israeli F-35 Downs Iranian Jet Over Tehran, First Aerial Kill in 40 Years

Israel releases video it says shows F-35 shooting down Iranian aircraft over Tehran

State Media Mistakenly Celebrated the Downing of an Iranian Fighter Jet

Iran International report on Israeli claim of downing Iranian aircraft over Tehran

Stealth Surprise: How the U.S. Air Force and IDF Broke the Back of Iran’s Military from the Sky

IDF releases footage of Iranian aircraft shot down over Tehran, says it’s a historic first