An Oklahoma man who once bragged online about being “into underage girls and incest” will spend decades behind bars after pleading guilty to child sexual abuse material charges.

Quick Take

Jason Dean Poledouris of Owasso, Oklahoma, pleaded guilty November 23, 2026, to charges tied to child sexual abuse material.

State investigators linked him to more than 20 tips from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

Authorities say he possessed hundreds of illegal images, shared several with others, and chatted online about sex with children.

He was arrested July 31, 2026, in Lenapah, Oklahoma, and jailed on a $1.5 million bond.

News outlets report slightly different sentence totals, ranging from 30 to 60 years, after some charges were resolved through his plea.

A Tip Line Investigation Uncovers Hundreds of Illegal Images

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation connected Poledouris to more than 20 separate cyber tips from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. Those tips pointed agents toward hundreds of images of child sexual abuse material investigators say he had stored. Agents also allege he distributed several of those images to other people and took part in online conversations about sexual acts with children.

Seven Felony Counts Filed in Tulsa County

A Tulsa County District Court warrant, issued July 30, 2026, charged Poledouris with seven felonies. Two counts alleged aggravated possession of child sexual abuse material, while five more counts covered possession, procurement, manufacture, sale, or distribution of such material. State agents arrested him the next day in Lenapah and booked him into the Tulsa County Jail, where a judge set his bond at $1.5 million.

Multiple local news outlets covered the arrest within days of each other, each describing the same core allegations from investigators. The consistent detail across those reports was the sheer volume of material agents say they found, along with the claim that Poledouris communicated online about abusing children, not just viewing images of it.

Guilty Plea Closes Out a Monthslong Case

Poledouris entered his guilty plea on November 23, 2026, roughly four months after his arrest. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation announced the plea covered all charges and said he would serve 30 years in the custody of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections. A separate local report described the outcome differently, saying he pleaded guilty to the two aggravated possession counts, had five related charges dismissed, and received a combined 60-year sentence.

That discrepancy likely reflects different ways of describing how the sentence was structured across multiple counts, something only the signed court judgment can fully sort out. Either way, the practical result is the same for Poledouris: decades in an Oklahoma prison cell instead of his home in Owasso, and a case closed well before it would have gone to trial.

🇺🇸 Jason Dean Poledouris, 54, of Oklahoma, has been sentenced to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to 7 charges involving the possession and distribution of child pornography. Investigators uncovered hundreds of images and dozens of videos depicting child sexual abuse… pic.twitter.com/bRbUebtSVK — NewsForce (@Newsforce) November 26, 2026

Part of a Growing National Caseload

Oklahoma law defines aggravated possession of child sexual abuse material as knowingly possessing 100 or more separate images, a threshold that separates the state’s most serious possession charge from lesser counts. The national tip system that flagged Poledouris runs through the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, which tracks the difference between tips referred directly to law enforcement and tips kept only for informational use.

Cases like this one rarely stay contained to a single device or a single image. Investigators describe a pattern where one tip leads to dozens more, and a single arrest can close out a stack of open leads at once. For parents and communities, the takeaway is blunt: these cyber tip systems exist because predators keep using the same digital trails, and law enforcement keeps following them.

Sources:

nypost.com, us.headtopics.com, kjrh.com, okcfox.com, ktul.com, newson6.com, fox23.com, hoodline.com

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