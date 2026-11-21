Beverly Hills Police rolled out a Ferrari Purosangue with lights and livery, then put it on Rodeo Drive and the Los Angeles Auto Show to push holiday safety and turn every head in sight.

Story Snapshot

The department said the Ferrari would be on the road for a limited time.

A uniformed officer drove it during the Rodeo Drive Holiday Lighting event.

The car appeared at the Los Angeles Auto Show as part of public outreach.

Coverage framed it as a collaboration with Ferrari for street-safety messaging.

Ferrari in police livery draws crowds, not citations

Beverly Hills Police Department presented a Ferrari Purosangue in department graphics and operated it during holiday festivities on Rodeo Drive. Reports show a uniformed officer at the wheel and a Santa passenger waving to families along the route. The department also promoted a limited period of on-road appearances and pointed people to see the car at the Los Angeles Auto Show. The message was simple: slow down, enjoy the season, and get home safe.

The choice of a four-door, four-seat Ferrari matters here. The Purosangue is not a two-seat toy; it can actually carry people, gear, and the lighting packages needed for show-duty and escorts. That makes it easier to use for staged public engagement than a low-slung supercar with tight space. The car served as a rolling billboard, designed to pull phones out of pockets and turn a safety line into a shareable moment. That is marketing logic, applied to street safety.

Auto Show stage cements the collaboration

The Los Angeles Auto Show gave the car a high-traffic venue and clear context. Attendees could see the Ferrari up close at the Los Angeles Convention Center during the show’s run. Reports linked the display to Beverly Hills Police Department-Ferrari outreach during the holiday period. The placement worked like any trade-floor activation: big brand, polished lighting, and a flood of foot traffic. Families got selfies; officers got chances to talk about safe driving and respectful road behavior.

Several outlets called the move a collaboration between the department and Ferrari or Ferrari Beverly Hills, which aligns with common public relations playbooks. Exotic cars used by police for visibility, tourism, and good-will events are not new. Dubai’s program is the famous example, where high-end cars are purpose-built for public-facing roles more than for chases or routine patrols. That parallel helps readers see the Beverly Hills effort for what it is: a spectacle used to deliver a message rather than a new pursuit policy.

What it is and what it is not

The department’s own phrasing set a boundary. The Ferrari would be “on road for a limited time,” and coverage focused on events and displays, not ticket books or sirens at 2 a.m. There is no reporting that the car joined the permanent fleet, ran routine calls, or made arrests. Price tags quoted around four hundred forty thousand dollars describe the model, not a taxpayer bill in Beverly Hills. Claims beyond that are not in the record supplied by these reports.

The car still carries real communication power. People may ignore a press release. They do not ignore a V12 with police lights. Every photo and clip extends the reach of one core idea: slow down, be smart, and enjoy the holidays without a hospital visit. That message matches common sense and the conservative value of personal responsibility. It encourages voluntary compliance without new laws, new fees, or new mandates. It uses brand gravity to nudge better behavior at the exact moment temptation spikes.

🏎️🚔 Only in Beverly Hills! Meet BHPD's newest fleet vehicle, a Ferrari Purosangue! Thank you to Ferrari Beverly Hills for partnering with our Police Department. Catch it at the LA Auto Show this weekend and on our streets for a limited time!https://t.co/AxdSJjqBeQ pic.twitter.com/3DAoz6TU4c — Sharona Nazarian (@sharona4bh) November 22, 2026

Critics will say such displays blur lines between public duty and luxury marketing. Supporters will say if a bright object saves even one life, the staging was worth it. The fairest read from these reports is narrow and clear. The Beverly Hills Police Department used a loaned or partnered Ferrari Purosangue as a short-term, high-visibility outreach tool, centered on holiday events and the auto show, to promote safe driving and civic goodwill. The city got attention. The message got airtime. The public got a show.

Sources:

nypost.com, autos.yahoo.com, wisevoter.com, us.headtopics.com, autoblog.com

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