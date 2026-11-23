A bulldozer-hauling 18-wheeler got stuck on Louisiana tracks, and an Amtrak train could not stop.

Story Snapshot

Amtrak train hit a stuck semi-truck near Lafayette and partially derailed.

Five passengers suffered minor, non-life-threatening injuries; no deaths reported.

Ninety-five people were on board; buses carried them onward to New Orleans.

The crash hit during peak holiday travel, snarling roads and rail service.

What Happened On The Ground

Police and fire crews rushed to Thru-Way Park Road in Broussard, just east of Lafayette, on Sunday evening. Around 6:05 to 6:15 p.m., an Amtrak train struck a tractor-trailer stuck across the crossing. Local officials said the impact caused a partial derailment. Crews reported five passengers with minor injuries and no fatalities. The truck had been hauling a bulldozer when it became immobilized on the rails. The scene turned busy fast as traffic backed up and responders secured fuel and power hazards.

Amtrak stated the lead locomotive and two baggage cars went off the rails after the strike. Officials counted 95 passengers aboard. Firefighters helped people off the train once it was safe. Buses then took passengers to New Orleans. Photos showed a crumpled truck trailer and tilted equipment near the crossing. Authorities marked off the site while wreckers and rail crews staged heavy gear. Nightfall added to the challenge, but responders moved quickly to stabilize the scene.

Where, When, And Why It Matters

The crash happened near the 100 block of Thru-Way Park Road, a spot where freight and passenger trains share the line. The timing, right in the holiday rush, amplified the impact. Families waited on platforms. Drivers faced detours. The scene looked dramatic, but injuries stayed limited. That outcome reflects sturdy railcar design and disciplined emergency work. The big question is how the truck ended up stuck. Officials have not released a full cause. Early reports describe immobilization before the train arrived.

Rail-highway crossings remain a national safety sore spot. The Federal Railroad Administration counted 2,274 crossing collisions nationwide in 2025, with 284 deaths and 773 injuries. The pattern repeats year after year because risk piles up at the crossing: driver choices, sight lines, road grade, warning systems, train speeds, and vehicle size all matter. Big rigs hauling heavy equipment face special risks. Low clearance and long trailers can “high-center” or hang up on steep approaches.

How Trains And Trucks Get Trapped Together

A passenger train needs a long distance to stop. Even with a full emergency brake, steel wheels on steel rails do not grip like tires on pavement. If a heavy truck blocks the rails, the train crew has seconds to react and little room to win. Investigators will check signal logs, event recorders, horn use, and camera video. They will study the crossing angle, approach grade, and warning timing. They will also check the truck’s route, permits, and whether the cargo height or trailer geometry posed unusual risks.

Past cases help frame the checklist. The National Transportation Safety Board’s probe of a 2022 Amtrak crash in Missouri found a dump truck driver entered a signed crossing ahead of a train and also faulted the crossing’s design for limiting sight distance. The lesson is simple and hard: drivers must obey warnings, and agencies must fix bad crossings. Accountability cuts both ways, because physics does not forgive mistakes at the tracks.

What Authorities Confirmed So Far

Authorities and Amtrak agree on core facts. The train struck an 18-wheeler that was stuck on the crossing. The lead locomotive and two baggage cars derailed. Five passengers had minor injuries. Ninety-five people were onboard. Firefighters helped evacuate people once power and fuel risks were under control. Amtrak arranged buses to move passengers to New Orleans. No deaths were reported. Officials will release more once scene work, inspections, and formal interviews finish.

🚨 DEVELOPING: A serious collision involving an Amtrak passenger train and a semi-truck carrying a bulldozer has left several people injured in Lafayette, Louisiana. The incident occurred near U.S. Route 90 and Thru-Way Park Road, close to Broussard, when the train struck the… pic.twitter.com/mmrp2fgQUg — Breaking News (@dmoritz08151) November 23, 2026

The road ahead is familiar. Track owners will repair rail and ties, then test the line before full service returns. Investigators will work the data and the scene geometry to explain why the truck stopped and whether the warnings and gates worked as designed. Conservative common sense points to two fixes that save lives fast: enforce crossing rules for heavy trucks and upgrade dangerous crossings with better design and earlier warnings. That blend respects personal responsibility and sound infrastructure.

Sources:

nypost.com, apnews.com, freep.com, abc7news.com, houmatoday.com, yahoo.com, kplctv.com

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