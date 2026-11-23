Amazon just told New York City shoppers a flat number: up to five extra dollars on every order if a new city bill becomes law.

Quick Take

Amazon warns Intro 518, the Delivery Protection Act, could add up to $5 per order and raise household costs by $409 to $664 a year

The bill would force Amazon and other delivery companies to directly employ workers instead of using subcontractors

Amazon says it may have to consider moving operations out of New York City entirely

Council Speaker Julie Menin and Council Member Tiffany Cabán call the warning “corporate bullying” and dispute the math

Amazon Puts A Dollar Figure On City Hall’s New Mandate

Amazon’s November 19 policy statement did not hedge. The company said New York City Council “could add up to $5 per order” through Intro 518, and warned the bill “could increase prices for New Yorkers and affect how Amazon and other companies deliver packages, groceries, and more, to you.” That’s a specific, attributable claim from the company itself, not a rumor or a leak.

Backing the per-order number, Amazon pointed to an outside study from AKRF estimating the bill could add $409 to $664 in yearly delivery costs for the average New York City household. That range gives the $5 figure some real financial grounding, even though Amazon has not shown the public exactly how it translated an annual household estimate into a single per-package surcharge.

The company didn’t stop at pricing. Its in-app message told customers that if the bill passes, Amazon “would no longer be able to work with” its current delivery partners and would be “forced to consider moving our operations outside of the city.” That’s a serious threat from the nation’s second-largest private employer, aimed squarely at a city that depends on its warehouses and jobs.

What The Bill Would Actually Change On The Ground

Intro 518 would require companies running last-mile delivery facilities in the city, Amazon included, to directly employ their delivery workers rather than lease that work out to subcontractors. It also adds licensing through the city’s consumer protection agency, worker training standards, and new safety rules. FedEx and regional couriers would fall under the same requirements, not just Amazon.

That structure matters because it would unwind a delivery model Amazon has leaned on since 2018, built around independent delivery service partners rather than direct employees. Swapping contractors for direct hires typically means payroll taxes, benefits, insurance, and liability costs that didn’t exist before. Common sense says those costs land somewhere, and businesses rarely eat them quietly.

City Hall Pushes Back Hard On The Numbers

Council Member Tiffany Cabán, the bill’s sponsor, rejected Amazon’s framing outright. “There’s no world where this common sense bill costs Amazon $5 for every delivery,” she said, calling it “corporate bullying” designed to scare New Yorkers with “junk fees.” Council Speaker Julie Menin went further, saying it “defies logic” that a $3 trillion company would need to raise prices just to follow “basic regulations and worker protections.”

Menin also called Amazon’s customer campaign “a cynical ploy” and “a last-ditch effort” to dodge responsibility to workers and customers. Those are pointed rebuttals from the officials writing the bill, but neither Menin nor Cabán has released a competing cost study to match Amazon’s AKRF figures. Disputing a number isn’t the same as disproving it.

Fuck your donations. You just added another tax bracket to NYC residents. No wonder they are leaving. 🚨 BREAKING: Amazon just dropped a bombshell on NYC shoppers 📷Under Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s backed Delivery Protection Act (Intro 518), customers could be hit with an EXTRA $5… — What's Up? (@EdVet437) November 24, 2026

A Fight That Echoes Past Gig-Economy Battles

This isn’t New York’s first rodeo with delivery labor fights. The city’s prior minimum-pay rules for food delivery workers more than tripled base pay for some drivers once they took effect, showing these laws can reshape an industry fast. California fought a similar war over Assembly Bill 5 and Proposition 22, with platforms there also warning that treating contractors as employees would raise consumer costs and cut jobs.

Amazon’s campaign generated roughly 60,000 emails to council members within 36 hours, a scale that raises its own questions about whether this is consumer education or organized pressure. Either way, the core tension is old and familiar: companies that control delivery routes, schedules, and performance metrics often avoid the legal responsibilities tied to being an actual employer. New Yorkers deserve real numbers, not dueling talking points, before this bill becomes law.

Sources:

twitchy.com, foxbusiness.com, yahoo.com, reason.com, aboutamazon.com, geekwire.com, cnbc.com

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