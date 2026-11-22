President Trump says he is ready to work with Democrats on a 10% credit card interest cap as a bipartisan Senate bill sets the stage for a rare alliance to confront soaring rates.

Story Snapshot

A bipartisan Senate bill would cap credit card interest at 10% and includes anti-evasion rules.

Average card rates top 22%, so a 10% cap would be a major cut for revolving borrowers.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau reports record-wide pricing margins that cost consumers billions.

Federal Reserve researchers and industry groups warn a 10% cap could shrink credit lines or close accounts.

What Trump Backed And Where The Bill Stands

President Trump pledged to work with Democrats to cap credit card interest rates. Reporting tied his remarks to a bipartisan Senate plan from Senator Bernie Sanders and Senator Josh Hawley. Their bill, the 10 Percent Credit Card Interest Rate Cap Act, would amend the Truth in Lending Act to set a 10% annual percentage rate ceiling, counting finance charges. Congress.gov shows the bill was introduced in February 2025 and referred to the Senate banking panel, with no recorded movement since then.

The bill’s text includes guardrails to stop workarounds. It says lenders cannot hide extra costs in fees to dodge the cap. It also lets borrowers claw back interest, finance charges, or fees if a creditor knowingly breaks the law. The proposal sunsets on January 1, 2031, making it a temporary cap. These details aim to answer fears that banks would shift costs or that the policy would run forever without review.

Why The Push: Rates, Debt, And Pricing Margins

Federal Reserve data cited in coverage put the average interest rate on accounts that carry a balance above 22% this year. That is more than double the proposed cap, so a legal ceiling could greatly cut interest for people who revolve debt month to month. Newsweek also cited a total credit card balance near $1.28 trillion, which shows how many families feel the squeeze when rates spike.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) says the gap between credit card rates and banks’ own funding benchmark, the prime rate, hit a record. The agency estimated big issuers charged about $25 billion more in interest in 2023 because of the higher rate margin. That finding backs the claim that prices exceed costs in ways that burden households, especially those stuck in revolving debt.

The Catch: Access To Credit Could Tighten For Riskier Borrowers

Economists at the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia modeled a 10% cap and found lenders would cut credit limits for high-risk borrowers by about 25% to 31%. The paper says the policy would be “welfare-reducing” for that group because access falls, even though their total debt and defaults drop. That trade-off is central: cheaper rates help only if people can still get and keep a usable credit line.

Industry groups warn of broader effects. The American Bankers Association said a 10% cap could close or sharply reduce 74% to 85% of open accounts, affecting 137 million to 159 million cardholders. The group also warned that fees could rise and that some people might turn to costlier, less regulated loans. Advocacy claims reflect industry interests, but they outline likely responses if risk-based pricing is compressed.

What This Means For Families And The Politics Of It

If Congress passed a 10% cap, borrowers who keep access could see large savings right away. People who carry balances would feel the biggest relief. But lenders might respond by lowering limits, cutting rewards, adding fees, or denying new applications. The bill’s anti-evasion language tries to block fee-shifting, yet courts and agencies would still need to enforce those rules in practice, which remains an open question.

Trump pledged to work with the incoming Democratic-controlled Congress to cap credit card interest rates, aiming to make good on a 2024 campaign promise that stalled amid industry pushback and lukewarm support from fellow Republicans.https://t.co/hWgkgpS41H — Jane III (@JaneIII11) November 23, 2026

Politically, this move links strange bedfellows. President Trump, Senator Sanders, and Senator Hawley each frame the fight as standing up to powerful financial interests. Many Americans on the left and right feel the system favors the well-connected, while families pay more for basics and borrow to bridge gaps. A real cap would test whether Washington can deliver lower prices without starving people of safe, legal credit. For now, the bill sits in committee, and the debate is far from settled.

Sources:

cbsnews.com, govinfo.gov, congress.gov, kq2.com, newsweek.com, moneytalksnews.com, consumerfinance.gov

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