ICE Detains U.S. Citizen—3 Times!

U.S. citizen Leo Garcia Venegas faces a federal judge’s ruling after Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents detained him three times despite proof of citizenship, raising alarms over Fourth Amendment protections during essential immigration crackdowns.[3][1][2]

Story Highlights

Leo Garcia Venegas, born in Florida and a construction worker in Baldwin County, Alabama, detained three times by ICE agents in under a year despite showing REAL ID.[1][2][3]

Agents handcuffed and shackled Venegas each time, ignoring his citizenship proof, including during a recent traffic stop linked to his undocumented brother’s vehicle.[1][2]

Lawsuit alleges Fourth Amendment violations from warrantless entries and detentions targeting Latino-looking workers at private construction sites.[3][5]

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) counters Venegas obstructed lawful arrests of illegal aliens, including his brother who was deported.[7]

Federal motion seeks dismissal, denying discriminatory policies amid Trump administration’s aggressive worksite enforcement.[1][7]

Details of the Three Detentions

Leo Garcia Venegas endured his first detention in May 2025 at a Foley construction site. Armed ICE agents in camouflage entered without a warrant, bypassing white and Black workers to target Latino ones. Venegas showed his REAL ID, issued only to citizens and lawful residents, but agents handcuffed him anyway. His undocumented brother was detained and later deported during the raid.[3][1]

Three weeks later, agents detained Venegas again at a Fairhope job site. Working alone on a private home closed to the public, he faced surround and cuffing for 30 minutes despite presenting identification. Attorneys note agents had no prior knowledge of Venegas or suspicion of wrongdoing.[1][3]

Third Incident Sparks Urgent Court Filing

On May 2, 2026, near Silverhill, officers stopped Venegas driving his brother’s truck due to the license plate. Without questions, they threw him to the ground, handcuffed and leg-shackled him, then held him in a cruiser for 15 minutes. A K-9 sniff followed despite his REAL ID and passport offer. Agents later scanned his license to confirm citizenship but delayed release.[2][1]

Venegas reports ongoing fear and emotional distress from these events. His lawsuit, a proposed class action in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Alabama, seeks damages and an end to alleged warrantless entry policies.[5][3]

Trump Administration Defends Enforcement Actions

DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin states ICE does not arrest U.S. citizens absent obstruction. She claims Venegas physically intervened between agents and an illegal alien—his brother—refusing commands during targeted worksite operations. No charges followed, but DHS moved to dismiss, denying Latino-targeting policies exist.[7][3]

Federal attorneys argue Venegas lacks standing. They highlight successful deportations from these raids, aligning with President Trump’s second-term mandate to secure borders and remove illegal immigrants from job sites hurting American workers.[7][1]

Venegas’s attorney Jared McClain insists agents dismissed valid ID outright, violating Fourth Amendment rights against unreasonable seizures. The suit lists 19 similar citizen detentions, but DHS emphasizes operational necessities amid rising assaults on agents.[1][3]

Balancing Immigration Enforcement and Citizen Rights

A federal judge soon rules on advancing the lawsuit. Conservative priorities demand robust ICE actions to curb illegal immigration’s toll on wages, security, and communities. Yet facts show collateral citizen detentions occur in high-illegal-worksites like construction—1-2% per past studies—necessitating precise protocols.[6][7]

Trump’s DHS under leaders like Tom Homan prioritizes deporting criminals and job-stealers, yielding results like Venegas’s brother’s removal. Releasing body camera footage and agent affidavits could clarify obstructions, bolstering public trust without undermining vital enforcement. Overreach risks eroding support for border security.[7][1]

Venegas lives in anxiety, altering routines to avoid encounters. This case tests if aggressive raids respect constitutional limits while fulfilling promises to prioritize citizens. Americans expect ICE efficiency without routine citizen harassment, underscoring need for better field verification amid understandable zeal.[2][3]

Sources:

[1] YouTube – Alabama man sues federal government after being detained by ICE …

[2] YouTube – ICE detains US citizen three times in less than 12 months, now suing …

[3] Web – US-born citizen sues after twice being arrested by immigration agents

[5] Web – Alabama Construction Site Raids – The Institute for Justice

[6] Web – Case: Venegas v. Homan – Civil Rights Litigation Clearinghouse

[7] Web – US citizen sues Trump admin after arrest by immigration agents, twice