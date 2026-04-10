Musk’s Life THREATENED – HIS RESPONSE

A Somali-American TikToker brazenly threatens Elon Musk’s life on livestream amid massive Minnesota daycare fraud scandal, prompting his defiant “Then it is war” response.

Story Highlights

Somali woman @dowza.z declares “He about to die” while holding Musk’s statements, tying directly to fraud outrage.

Musk pins escalatory reply on X, amassing 8 million views and spotlighting federal crackdown.

Trump administration freezes Minnesota childcare payments over $250 million “Feeding Our Future” scam involving over 70 charged.

Musk demands “Traitor Tim” Walz’s arrest, exposing Democrat failures on immigration-fueled fraud.

Highlights unchecked illegal immigration enabling taxpayer rip-offs under past lax policies.

TikToker’s Direct Threat to Musk

A Somali-American woman using TikTok handle @dowza.z issued a chilling remark against Elon Musk during a late December 2025 livestream. Wearing a burqa, she held an iPad showing Musk’s recent posts criticizing Minnesota daycare fraud. She stated in English, “I wouldn’t worry too much about him. He about to die.” The video quickly went viral on X, fueling widespread conservative anger over open threats from those shielded by weak immigration enforcement.

BREAKING: Somali TikToker threatens Elon Musk’s life: "I wouldn't worry too much about him. He about to die." Protect Elon Musk at all costs. pic.twitter.com/ei8wcZsS6g — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) January 1, 2026

Musk’s Bold Stand and Fraud Backdrop

Elon Musk fired back on X with “Then it is war,” pinning the post for over 8 million views. This response came amid his amplification of YouTuber Nick Shirley’s expose on Somali-run daycares misusing federal funds. The “Feeding Our Future” scheme defrauded $250 million from USDA child nutrition programs during COVID waivers. Over 70 individuals face charges, validating Musk’s calls for accountability against globalist handouts.

Musk sarcastically dubbed the threat-makers “wonderful people,” underscoring frustrations with past administrations’ fiscal mismanagement and border chaos that enabled such scams.

Trump Administration Takes Decisive Action

The Trump administration launched a formal probe into the Minnesota fraud, with HHS freezing all state childcare payments. Deputy Secretary Jim O’Neill established a fraud hotline at childcare.gov to protect taxpayer dollars. This move directly counters Biden-era overspending and lax oversight that allowed immigrant networks to exploit programs meant for American families. Conservatives applaud the swift federal intervention restoring fiscal sanity.

Musk Targets Democrat Enablers

Musk demanded Minnesota Governor Tim Walz’s arrest, posting “Off to prison for Traitor Tim” after criminal complaints surfaced. He previously slammed Rep. Ilhan Omar, elected by Somali voters, and warned of America turning into a “communist hellhole” via foreign allegiances. These statements reflect deep concerns over illegal immigration eroding conservative values, family priorities, and limited government under woke Democrat rule. The incident amplifies calls for stricter borders protecting American sovereignty.

Federal actions disrupt fraudulent funding, hitting childcare providers and families reliant on aid, while heightening scrutiny on Somali communities amid legitimate fraud probes. Long-term, it pressures reviews of federal program vulnerabilities nationwide.

Sources:

Free Press Journal: “He’s About To Die”: Somali-American Woman Threatens Elon Musk

Latestly: “Then It Is War”: Elon Musk Reacts To Somali TikToker’s Death Threat

Times of India: TikToker Says Elon Musk Is About To Die, Tesla CEO Responds

Soap Central: Who Is Somali TikToker Threatening Elon Musk? Details Explored

Sportskeeda: Elon Musk’s 2-Word Reaction to Somali TikToker