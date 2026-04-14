NEW Walmart Horror: Toddler Slashed

A routine Walmart trip turned into a split-second life-or-death test for police when a woman began slashing a 3-year-old during an attempted kidnapping.

Story Snapshot

Omaha police shot and killed 31-year-old Noemi (also reported as Naomi) Guzman after officers say she tried to abduct a toddler and cut him with a stolen knife.

Authorities say Guzman took a butcher knife from inside the store, forced a family friend and the child toward the exit, and continued attacking the boy even after commands to stop.

The boy suffered cuts to his arm and face, was hospitalized, and is expected to recover.

The shooting is headed to a grand jury review, as is typical in many officer-involved fatal incidents.

Court records cited in local coverage describe Guzman as previously found to be a danger to herself and others after prior violent allegations.

What happened inside the Omaha Walmart

Omaha Police Department officers responded Tuesday morning to a chaotic scene at the Walmart near 72nd Street and Pine Street after reports of an attempted kidnapping involving a knife. Police say Noemi Guzman, 31, shoplifted a butcher knife inside the store, confronted a 3-year-old boy who was with a family friend, and forced them toward the parking lot while threatening them. Authorities say she began cutting the child while he was in a shopping cart.

Officers intercepted Guzman near the store’s exit and issued multiple commands for her to drop the knife, according to police descriptions summarized in news coverage. Authorities say Guzman did not comply and continued slashing at the child, including toward his face and arm. At least one officer fired, fatally striking her at the scene. Police attempted life-saving measures, but she was pronounced dead. The child was taken to a hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening.

Body camera and surveillance add clarity—while raising hard questions

Investigators say surveillance video captured Guzman stealing the knife, and law enforcement later released body-camera images from the confrontation. Reports describing the footage emphasize how fast the incident unfolded and how directly the child remained in danger when officers arrived. That matters because use-of-force debates often hinge on immediacy: whether a threat was active and whether a suspect had time and space to comply. In this case, officials argue the threat was ongoing as commands were given.

Even with video, several details remain unclear in publicly available reporting. One report says officers had an earlier interaction with Guzman the same morning, but does not specify where, why, or what conclusions—if any—were drawn about risk. That gap matters for public trust because Americans across the political spectrum are increasingly skeptical that government agencies communicate clearly after crises. The grand jury review will likely become the formal venue for sorting out timelines, decisions, and policy compliance.

The suspect’s prior violent history and the limits of “systems” meant to prevent this

Coverage also points to Guzman’s documented history of alleged violence in Omaha. Local reporting says she was accused in 2024 of stabbing her father and was also linked to a church rectory break-in. Court documents referenced by outlets reportedly concluded she posed a danger to herself and others, with a one-year review scheduled less than a month before the Walmart attack. Those facts don’t explain Tuesday’s actions, but they do underscore a recurring public policy failure: repeated red flags that still end with innocent bystanders harmed.

Public safety vs. mental health intervention is not a simple tradeoff

The case sits at an intersection that fuels political frustration on both sides: public safety, mental health, and accountability. Conservatives often argue that law and order collapses when institutions excuse violent behavior until someone gets hurt. Liberals often argue that untreated mental illness and lack of services can contribute to spirals that end in tragedy. The reporting available here supports at least one shared conclusion: whatever prior interventions existed, they did not prevent an attack on a child in a public store.

Woman killed by police after slashing child in attempted kidnapping at Walmart https://t.co/vlKrCqDIHE — CourtRoomWoody (@CourtroomWoody) April 14, 2026

For Omaha families, the immediate focus is the child’s recovery and the trauma carried by the family friend who was caring for him. For the broader public, the incident also highlights everyday vulnerabilities: how quickly a weapon can be obtained through shoplifting, how exposed parents feel in large public spaces, and how much responsibility falls on front-line officers in seconds. With the shooting headed to a grand jury, the key test will be whether officials provide a transparent, fact-driven accounting that can withstand scrutiny.

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Woman killed by police after slashing child in attempted kidnapping at Walmart