Online Casting Scam Sparks Chilling Probe

A California filmmaker allegedly used fake movie auditions to hunt for child victims for nearly five years before deputies finally showed up at his door.

Story Snapshot

Santa Barbara County deputies arrested Shane Ryan Gledhill, 46, of Lompoc on 15 felony charges tied to child sexual abuse and exploitation.

The investigation started in November 2021 after a 17-year-old came forward, and later grew to nine identified survivors.

Investigators say Gledhill used online casting calls and filmmaking projects to contact minors under professional names.

Deputies arrested him at his Lompoc home on a warrant and are now asking the public for help finding more possible victims.

The Arrest and the Charges Deputies Filed

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office says detectives arrested Shane Ryan Gledhill at his Lompoc residence on August 3, 2026, using a signed arrest warrant. He now faces 15 felony counts. Those counts include child molestation, rape, forcible sexual assault, contacting a minor with intent to commit a sexual offense, possession of child sexual abuse material, and providing harmful material to a minor.

That is not a short list of accusations, and it is not a single-incident case either. Deputies describe a pattern that stretched across offense categories, meaning prosecutors allege more than one type of harm and, likely, more than one victim. The warrant itself signals this case had already cleared a judge’s review before Gledhill was ever taken into custody.

A Five-Year Investigation That Started With One Teenager

The sheriff’s office says the case did not begin with a raid or a tip line flood. It began in November 2021, when a 17-year-old survivor reported abuse. From that single disclosure, investigators say the case grew steadily over nearly five years until it reached nine identified survivors. That kind of expansion from one report to many is a familiar pattern in child exploitation cases once detectives start pulling threads.

The sheriff’s office is now publicly asking anyone who had contact with Gledhill, or who has relevant information, to come forward. That public appeal for “additional survivors” tells you investigators believe the count of nine may not be the final number. It also tells you this was not a rushed arrest built on a single accuser’s word.

How the Alleged Casting-Call Scheme Worked

Investigators allege Gledhill used online casting calls and filmmaking projects to reach out to minors, operating under the names “Shane Ryan” and “Shane Ryan-Reid.” Public records show a filmmaker using the name Shane Ryan founded a company called Mad Sin Cinema based in Lompoc and has discussed independent film projects in local coverage. An IMDb page under the name Shane Ryan-Reid also lists acting and filmmaking credits.

Fake or misleading casting calls are not a new problem in the entertainment world. The Hollywood Reporter has documented casting-director scams that trick aspiring actors with phony union credentials and job postings. In a separate Atlanta case, a director and acting coach faced accusations from multiple women who said he lured them into filming sexually charged content for a role that never existed. Those cases show how easily a fake production credit can become a tool for predatory access to vulnerable people, especially minors chasing a break into acting.

CA: Southern California man arrested for alleged sexual abuse, exploitation of 9 minor victims. Shane Ryan Gledhill, 46. Contacted many of his victims through online casting calls and filmmaking projects.https://t.co/r4dC7gDcT7 — Dalton (@DaltonReport) August 5, 2026

What This Case Means Going Forward

An arrest is not a conviction, and Gledhill has not been shown here to have entered a plea or issued a public statement. The felony charges represent accusations that prosecutors must still prove in court. But the sheer number of counts, the five-year investigative timeline, and the active search for more survivors all point to a case built on more than a single complaint.

Parents whose kids chase acting dreams should treat this case as a hard reminder. Any casting call that skips real agencies, real contracts, and real supervision deserves suspicion, no exceptions. Legitimate productions do not need to slide into a teenager’s messages under a stage name to find talent. If Santa Barbara County’s account holds up in court, this case shows exactly why that skepticism matters.

Sources:

nypost.com, law.justia.com, ksby.com, keyt.com, consumer.ftc.gov, reddit.com

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