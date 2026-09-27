Police say seven missing women tie back to a Philadelphia house where photos appear to show some of them unconscious, injured, or dead, and one woman now describes a chilling encounter inside that same home.

Story Snapshot

Investigators linked seven missing women to a Chew Avenue house tied to Raymond “R.C.” Horsch and his son, Eugene.

Police recovered over one million digital files; many show women hurt, unconscious, or appearing lifeless.

A woman says she met the father and son inside the house years ago and fled after sensing danger.

Police believe five of the seven women are dead, though no human remains have been found.

The Chew Avenue Connection and What Police Found

Philadelphia police say the investigation centers on a home on West Chew Avenue where Raymond “R.C.” Horsch lived for decades with his son, Eugene. Detectives recovered more than one million images, videos, and writings from the property. Officials said many files show women posed in the house who appear injured, unconscious, or lifeless, including one 25-year-old seen with visible injuries. Police linked seven missing women to the home and now fear that five of them are dead.

Officials described a vast review effort that continues to uncover disturbing material tied to the same rooms, props, and basement areas. Investigators seized computers, cameras, and hard drives to build a timeline of who entered the home and when. They also flagged images that appear to show two missing women deceased. Detectives said the files include staged scenes and explicit content, with Raymond Horsch present in some images, which aligns with his past work and persona.

A Survivor’s Account Inside the “House of Horrors”

A woman recently told reporters she encountered Raymond Horsch and his son inside the house years ago, when she was looking for paid work. She described a fast switch from friendly talk to pressure and fear. She noticed the locked doors, the camera setup, and the strange rules. She said she bolted at the first chance and never went back. Her story fits the pattern police laid out and adds a human voice to the paper trail and files.

Her account matters because it bridges the gap between digital evidence and lived experience. Police speak in numbers: files, devices, women linked. Survivors speak in detail: tone of voice, smell of the room, how the door clicked. That kind of detail helps jurors, neighbors, and families form a clear picture. It also lines up with how investigators say women were positioned in the house, and how some appeared harmed or worse in images.

Father, Son, and a Long Shadow of Violence

Raymond “R.C.” Horsch, who died in 2025, built a library of violent sexual images and films. He often claimed his scenes were art and the violence was staged. Police now say recovered material shows him in sexually explicit and violent images, with women in distress or unresponsive. They stress that several missing women are linked to those same rooms and props. Officials said Eugene appears in the investigative chain, though police have suggested Raymond may have made much of the content.

A former inmate once told retired warrant sergeant @MarkFusetti about a terrifying encounter Raymond Horsch and his van and how she managed to escape. In this clip, Mark talks about that encounter, vulnerable women in Kensington, and the disturbing connections now being… pic.twitter.com/Xy0fJB6M3n — Leila Mitchell (@LeilaMitchellTV) September 26, 2026

Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) continue to process the huge trove of files. Officials have said they still have hundreds of thousands of items to examine, which underscores why answers come slowly in a case built on digital archives. That pace frustrates families but also protects integrity. A good case beats a fast case when you want justice to stick. As of now, police report no recovered human remains from the property.

Public Safety, Common Sense, and What Comes Next

Police urge anyone who entered 417 West Chew Avenue or recognized people in the images to come forward. That call reflects a basic truth: communities solve crimes when people speak up. Conservative values prize order, accountability, and the defense of the vulnerable. Those values say we listen to police, follow facts, and protect women at risk. This investigation deserves patience and support. When investigators finish the grind, the files should tell a clear story about what happened and who is responsible.

Sources:

nypost.com, inquirer.com, foxnews.com, usatoday.com

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