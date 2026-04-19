Privacy Uproar: States Eye Mileage Tracking

Democrat-led states’ plans to track motorists’ mileage ignite privacy concerns and financial burdens.

Story Snapshot

Democratic states propose vehicle mileage tracking systems.

Concerns over privacy, costs, and government surveillance grow.

Oregon and California lead with pilot programs and legislation.

Plans aim to replace declining gas tax revenue amid EV adoption.

Democrat States Push for Vehicle Mileage Tracking

Democratic-led states like California and Oregon are moving forward with proposals to implement vehicle mileage tracking (VMT) systems. These systems are intended to replace declining gas tax revenue resulting from increased electric vehicle (EV) adoption. The plans have sparked significant concerns around privacy, costs, and government surveillance. This initiative aims to monitor driving habits via per-mile road usage charges to fund infrastructure and promote reduced emissions and traffic.

California’s pilot program tested per-mile fees for EVs, with charges ranging from 2 to 4 cents per mile. Similar initiatives in Oregon, such as the OReGO program, charge volunteers 2 cents per mile, increasing to 2.3 cents in 2026. These programs are designed to provide credits for gas tax and give EV and hybrid owners the option to opt-in or pay a flat fee. As of January 2026, California Democrats are advancing a per-mile “subscription” tax proposal in the legislature.

"5 big questions about Democrat-run states' plans to track motorists' car mileage

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Privacy and Financial Concerns

Critics argue that the VMT systems represent invasive government surveillance. Opponents, including conservative organizations like the American Energy Alliance, predict that these mileage-based taxes will inevitably increase, mirroring the trajectory of traditional gas taxes. For commuters, this could result in substantial monthly bills. For instance, a 40-minute daily commute might cost drivers around $44 per month under California’s proposed model.

Privacy issues are also a significant concern with these initiatives. The use of odometers, plug-in devices, or smartphone apps to track mileage raises alarm bells among privacy advocates. These tracking methods are perceived as intrusive, potentially leading to data misuse or breaches. Additionally, the financial burden of these programs is expected to disproportionately impact rural and low-income communities, who typically drive longer distances and have fewer public transit options.

Impact and Future Implications

The introduction of VMT systems has far-reaching implications. In the short term, it shifts road funding to a usage-based model, potentially increasing costs for EV owners and commuters. In the long term, these taxes may evolve, much like the gas tax, placing an increasing financial burden on drivers. The alignment of these proposals with climate goals further complicates the political landscape, as they clash with federal rollbacks on EV mandates under the Trump administration.

States like Oregon and California are at the forefront of this movement, aiming for carbon neutrality by 2045. However, the implementation of VMT systems signifies a significant shift in how road maintenance is funded, challenging traditional tax structures and raising questions about the balance between environmental goals and individual privacy rights.

Sources:

Newsom’s Democrats Propose New Tax on Californians

5 Big Questions About Democrat-Run States’ Plans to Track Car Mileage

Trump Plans to Weaken Vehicle Mileage Rules

Democrat-Run States Want to Monitor Automobile Mileage