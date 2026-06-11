Prosecution COLLAPSES – Trump Fully Vindicated

Georgia’s last remaining criminal case against Trump has collapsed entirely, vindicating conservative concerns about weaponized prosecution and prosecutorial misconduct at the highest levels.

Quick Take

Judge Paige Reeves Whitaker dismissed the Georgia RICO case against Trump on November 26, 2025, ending the final criminal prosecution stemming from alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election

Fani Willis’s romantic relationship with special prosecutor Nathan Wade destroyed the case’s credibility, leading to her disqualification and the inability to find a replacement prosecutor willing to proceed

Legal analyst Jonathan Turley argues the prosecution was fundamentally flawed, premised on biased assumptions and raising serious constitutional free speech concerns

The case’s collapse demonstrates how prosecutorial overreach and personal misconduct can undermine even high-profile prosecutions, raising questions about accountability and media coverage

Trump now faces zero remaining criminal prosecutions, fundamentally altering the legal landscape surrounding his presidency

Prosecutorial Misconduct Destroys High-Profile Case

The Georgia RICO case against Trump and 18 co-defendants emerged from investigations into the former president’s July 2021 phone call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis led the prosecution, with a grand jury indicting Trump in August 2023 under Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, alleging a scheme to illegally overturn election results through fake electors and harassment of election workers.

The case’s trajectory shifted dramatically in January 2024 when defense attorney Ashleigh Merchant exposed Willis’s romantic relationship with Nathan Wade, the special prosecutor Willis had hired to lead the prosecution. This ethical crisis raised immediate questions about conflicts of interest and improper financial arrangements in Wade’s hiring and compensation.

Constitutional Deficiencies and Biased Assumptions

Legal analyst Jonathan Turley provided scathing criticism of the prosecution’s foundational flaws. Turley argued that the case was premised on biased assumptions about defendants’ motivations and raised serious constitutional free speech concerns. Specifically, Turley highlighted charges against former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani and others for statements made to the Georgia Legislature, noting such charges would have a chilling effect on witnesses and constitutional implications.

The Georgia Court of Appeals disqualified Willis and her entire office in December 2024 due to an appearance of impropriety created by her relationship with Wade. This ruling proved irreversible for the prosecution’s viability, as the damage to credibility extended beyond Willis herself to her entire office.

Search for Replacement Prosecutor Fails

Pete Skandalakis, executive director of the Prosecuting Attorneys’ Council of Georgia, assumed responsibility for finding a replacement prosecutor after Willis’s removal. His extensive search proved unsuccessful, as no prosecutor was willing to assume responsibility for the complex case given its resource requirements and constitutional deficiencies. Skandalakis ultimately recommended dismissal, effectively ending the prosecution.

JONATHAN TURLEY: Fani Willis' case against Trump collapses under its own insanityhttps://t.co/W47SpfH6Mx — BREAKING NEWZ Alert (@MustReadNewz) November 28, 2025

Turley noted that Skandalakis effectively shredded the case against Trump and co-defendants, identifying the prosecution as premised on flawed legal theories. The inability to find a replacement prosecutor willing to proceed demonstrated the weakness underlying the original prosecution strategy.

Media Coverage Ignored Prosecution Weaknesses

Turley criticized mainstream media coverage of the case, noting that pundits who appeared nightly supporting the prosecution as manifestly well-founded disappeared after the dismissal. Turley specifically mentioned former prosecutor Joyce Vance, former acting U.S. Solicitor General Neal Katyal, and constitutional scholar Laurence Tribe as having supported the prosecution despite its evident weaknesses and constitutional deficiencies.

The case’s collapse represents a significant vindication for those who questioned the prosecution from its inception. Conservative concerns about weaponized prosecution and the politicization of criminal law found substantial support in the actual unraveling of the case through prosecutorial misconduct rather than legal merit arguments.

Sources:

Georgia criminal case against Trump dismissed by judge

Georgia Supreme Court declines Willis’s appeal in election case

Fani Willis permanently removed from prosecuting Trump election interference case

Jonathan Turley: Fani Willis’ case against Trump collapses under its own insanity