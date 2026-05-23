Senator SLAMS Congress Over Pay During Shutdowns

A new bipartisan bill fails to include a pay suspension for Congress during shutdowns, sparking disappointment among fiscal conservatives.

Story Highlights

Senator John Kennedy criticizes the omission of a congressional pay suspension in the shutdown-ending bill.

The Senate bill is set to fund the government through January 2026.

The November 2025 shutdown caused significant disruptions, particularly in transportation.

Public pressure mounts for increased accountability measures for lawmakers.

Senator Kennedy’s Stand on Congressional Accountability

Senator John Kennedy (R-LA) expressed his disappointment with the bipartisan Senate bill aimed at ending the federal government shutdown in November 2025. While supporting the bill’s overall goal to reopen the government, Kennedy criticized it for failing to include provisions to withhold congressional pay during shutdowns. He argued that if federal workers are not receiving pay, lawmakers should also share in the consequences.

The proposal to suspend congressional pay during government shutdowns is not new. It has been brought up in previous shutdowns as a measure of accountability. However, such proposals rarely advance through Congress. Kennedy’s stance on this issue highlights his commitment to personal responsibility and public trust, setting him apart from many of his colleagues.

Impact of the November 2025 Shutdown

The government shutdown that began in early November 2025 resulted from a budget impasse caused by ongoing partisan disputes over federal spending. The shutdown led to significant disruptions across multiple federal agencies, with the transportation sector being particularly affected due to air traffic controller shortages and flight cancellations.

The public’s frustration with the perceived lack of urgency among lawmakers has revived calls for reforms, such as suspending congressional pay during shutdowns. This debate is likely to continue as lawmakers face renewed scrutiny over their roles in government dysfunction.

Future of Congressional Accountability Measures

Despite the Senate advancing the funding bill with a 60-40 vote and final passage expected by November 10, 2025, the issue of congressional accountability remains unresolved. The bill, which funds the government through January 2026, did not include Kennedy’s proposal to withhold congressional pay. This omission has led to ongoing debate and calls for legislative efforts to link lawmaker pay to government shutdowns in the future.

Experts and policy analysts generally support the concept of withholding congressional pay during shutdowns, as it resonates with the public’s demand for accountability. However, such measures face constitutional and practical hurdles. While some view Kennedy’s proposal as a symbolic gesture of solidarity, others argue that it may not effectively address the underlying partisan gridlock.

Sources:

House Administration Committee Press Release: Legislative Efforts on Congressional Pay During Shutdowns