Shocking Police Violence: Protesters Shot Dead

A government crackdown on social media in Nepal leads to deadly clashes, escalating concerns over freedom of expression.

Story Highlights

Police in Kathmandu open fire on protesters opposing a social media ban, resulting in mass casualties.

The ban targets major platforms like Facebook and YouTube for not registering with the government.

Protests led by Generation Z highlight digital rights and state repression issues.

International condemnation calls for accountability and highlights human rights concerns.

Government Implements Social Media Ban

On September 4, 2025, the Nepalese government blocked 24 major social media platforms, including Facebook, X (Twitter), and YouTube. This move came as these platforms failed to register locally and comply with new regulations. The government’s actions were justified as necessary for maintaining public order and national security. However, this sweeping ban has been met with resistance, particularly from youth activists who rely on these platforms for digital communication and activism.

In response, protests erupted on September 8, with demonstrators breaching security barriers near Parliament in Kathmandu. The protests were predominantly led by Generation Z activists, who have been vocal against the government’s increasing control over digital spaces. The Nepalese police responded with water cannons, tear gas, rubber bullets, and live ammunition, resulting in at least 14 to 19 deaths and hundreds of injuries. This severe crackdown has drawn international condemnation, raising concerns about freedom of expression and government accountability.

Background of Political Instability

Nepal has a history of political instability and periodic restrictions on freedom of expression. In 2023, the government banned TikTok, citing concerns over social harmony and indecent content but later lifted the ban after compliance assurances. The current ban was enacted under the “Directives for Managing the Use of Social Networks, 2023,” which required platforms to register and appoint local representatives. This latest move marks an escalating effort by the government to regulate and control digital spaces.

Amnesty International and other human rights organizations have condemned the use of lethal force against the protesters. They call for an independent investigation into the police’s actions and urge restraint in handling peaceful demonstrations. The protests in Kathmandu’s Maitighar Mandala and Parliament area were organized by the “Hami Nepal” group, leveraging social media for coordination until the ban took effect.

Implications and International Response

The immediate impact of the social media ban has been the disruption of digital communication and activism. The crackdown has heightened political tensions and increased the risk of further violence. Economically, digital businesses and advertisers face immediate challenges as their primary channels for reaching audiences are blocked. Long-term implications could include a chilling effect on freedom of expression and civic engagement, setting a precedent for digital censorship in South Asia.

Internationally, the situation has damaged Nepal’s reputation, with calls for accountability from human rights organizations and foreign governments. The ongoing debate in Nepal’s Parliament over the new social media regulation bill reflects the growing divide between the government’s security measures and the demand for digital rights by the younger generation.

