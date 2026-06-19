Naturalized Americans Targeted — Why Now?

A new federal denaturalization push could strip citizenship from hundreds of naturalized Americans, and that alarms anyone who values lawful process.

Quick Take

The Justice Department has filed denaturalization actions against 17 naturalized citizens, citing fraud and serious crimes. [6]

Reporting says the administration wants U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services to refer 100 to 200 cases each month. [7]

Officials say the effort targets people who lied, hid material facts, or should not have qualified for citizenship. [6] [16]

Critics warn the plan could normalize citizenship stripping and put pressure on due process.[19]

Justice Department Push Gains Speed

The Justice Department says it filed denaturalization actions against 17 people in federal district courts. The agency says the cases involve sexual abuse of a minor, wire and bank fraud, and drug distribution.[6] That move is part of a wider effort to find naturalized citizens who allegedly used fraud or concealment to get citizenship. For conservatives who want stronger law and order, the core issue is simple: if citizenship was gained illegally, the government has a duty to act.

The scale matters because this is not a routine enforcement step. Reporting says internal guidance calls for 100 to 200 referrals each month, which would add up to as many as 2,400 cases a year.[7] Other reports say officials have already identified 384 foreign-born citizens for possible action.[3] That is far above the long-term historical average of about 11 denaturalization cases a year from 1990 to 2017.[14][19]

What The Government Says It Is Targeting

Federal law allows denaturalization when citizenship was illegally procured or obtained through concealment of a material fact or willful misrepresentation.[6][16] The Justice Department’s recent policy guidance says attorneys should prioritize cases tied to national security risks, war crimes, serious violent crimes, gangs, drug cartels, fraud, and other major misconduct.[14][16] In plain English, the administration says it is going after people who allegedly cheated the system or hid disqualifying conduct.

That argument will sound reasonable to many Americans who believe citizenship should mean something. Naturalization is supposed to be earned honestly, not gamed by criminals or fraudsters.[6] But the government still has to prove each case in court. Denaturalization is a civil proceeding in federal court, and legal sources say the Supreme Court has imposed strict limits, including materiality and willfulness requirements.[16][19] The burden remains high even when the allegations are serious.

Why Critics See A Bigger Problem

Critics argue the real danger is not just one case. They say a broad denaturalization campaign can turn citizenship into a weaker, more conditional status, especially when officials use sweeping language before any judge rules.[1][4] Public reporting also shows the administration has pushed to widen the categories for enforcement and speed up referrals.[4][5] That raises a fair question: is the government cleaning up fraud, or expanding federal power into a new pressure point on legal immigrants?

EXCLUSIVE: The Trump administration plans to file at least 250 denaturalization cases by October, significantly intensifying its effort to revoke citizenship from people naturalized in the United States. https://t.co/JEI8Q3HoyF — Priscilla Alvarez (@priscialva) June 18, 2026

The available record does not yet settle that question for each of the 17 people. The sources provided here do not include defendant responses, docket filings, or court rulings rejecting the government’s claims.[2][3][4][5] What is clear is that the Trump administration has made denaturalization a top immigration-enforcement priority, and it now appears ready to use that power far more often than past administrations did.[7][14][18]

Sources:

[1] Web – U.S. plans expansion of denaturalization push, aiming for 250 cases by …

[2] Web – Trump Administration Seeks to Revoke U.S. Citizenship of 17 …

[3] Web – DOJ moves to strip citizenship from 17 people in unprecedented …

[4] Web – Trump Administration Moves to Strip Citizenship From 17 People

[5] Web – Trump Admin Moves to Denaturalize 17 Americans in Attack on …

[6] Web – Trump administration launches largest-ever effort to denaturalize …

[7] Web – Justice Department Moves to Strip U.S. Citizenship from 17 …

[14] Web – Justice Department moves to strip citizenship from 17 people in …

[16] Web – DOJ Seeks To Denaturalize 17 Citizens For ‘Serious Offenses’

[18] Web – The Denaturalization Consequences of Guilty Pleas

[19] Web – What to know about denaturalization – Garfinkel Immigration Law Firm

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