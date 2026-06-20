Newsom Breaks With Left On Wealth Grab

California’s new billionaire tax ballot measure is being sold as “free” health care money, but critics warn it could gut the state’s tax base and supercharge the blue-state exodus.

Story Snapshot

Measure would slap a one-time 5% tax on about 200 California billionaires’ wealth to raise $100 billion.

Money is locked into a special fund: 90% for government-run health care, 10% for education and food programs.

Nonpartisan analysts say the plan brings only “tens of billions” and risks permanent income-tax losses.

Real-world signs already show billionaires leaving for low-tax states like Nevada, Texas, and Florida.

What the Billionaire Tax Would Do — And Who It Hits

Backers call it the 2026 Billionaire Tax Act, and it just secured a spot on California’s November ballot after organizers gathered the required signatures. The measure would impose a one-time 5% tax on the worldwide net worth of people with at least $1 billion who lived in California on January 1, 2026, hitting roughly 200 ultra-wealthy residents.[6] Supporters estimate that this narrow tax would raise about $100 billion over five years, as billionaires pay in yearly installments rather than all at once.[5]

California’s own attorney general summary and ballot text describe a new “2026 Billionaire Tax Reserve Fund” that would keep this cash away from the general budget.[10] By law, 90% of the money must be spent on health care programs, with the remaining 10% reserved for education and food assistance, plus administration.[3][17] Real estate that people own directly, pensions, and retirement accounts would be excluded from the wealth base, but business assets, stock, and other financial holdings would be on the hook.[5][17]

How the Left Sells It: “Billionaires Will Save Healthcare”

The political pitch is simple: Washington cut federal health spending, so California will “rescue” the system by going after billionaires. A major health care workers union, Service Employees International Union–United Healthcare Workers West, wrote and is bankrolling the measure, saying the state faces deep cuts to Medicaid-style programs under recent federal law and needs a one-time cash surge to keep clinics and hospitals open.[6][15] Union-backed economists Emmanuel Saez and Gabriel Zucman project the tax would yield about $100 billion between 2027 and 2031.[5]

Union materials and friendly coverage stress that “ordinary” Californians will never pay this tax and that the burden falls only on the richest households, with organizers saying a tiny group of billionaires can easily afford the bill.[3][6] Early polls from the University of California, Berkeley found roughly half of likely voters support the idea when it is framed as billionaires paying their “fair share” to fund health care and schools.[6] That messaging mirrors national wealth-tax pushes from progressives like Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, who claim small levies on extreme wealth can finance vast new social programs.[19][20]

What the Numbers Really Say About Revenue and Risk

Even California’s nonpartisan Legislative Analyst’s Office, which usually writes in dry, cautious language, warns that supporters’ promises are shaky. The office says the wealth tax would probably raise “tens of billions” of dollars in one-time revenue, well below the clean $100 billion figure pushed by backers.[17] More troubling, analysts highlight a “likely ongoing decrease” in state income tax revenue of “hundreds of millions of dollars or more per year” if targeted billionaires leave the state or report less taxable income in response.[17]

A separate study by economists at the Hoover Institution finds that the union-backed model, which assumes only 10% of wealth escapes through avoidance or evasion, is far too optimistic.[21] After adjusting for realistic behavioral responses, they estimate the tax would yield roughly $40 billion instead of $100 billion, meaning Sacramento could lose long-term income-tax revenue and investment while getting less than half the promised windfall.[21] That pattern fits broader evidence on wealth taxes, where headline projections shrink once people move or restructure assets.[21][22]

Signs of Flight: Billionaires and Businesses Vote With Their Feet

Even before voters weigh in, there are warning signs that the ultra-wealthy are already making plans to escape. Reporting on the proposal notes that several high-profile tech founders have moved or shifted their primary homes out of California in recent years, including relocations to zero-income-tax states like Nevada, Texas, and Florida.[4][9] Nevada in particular has seen fresh billionaire money flow into luxury real estate around Lake Tahoe, as buyers look to lock in residency ahead of the valuation date tied to the tax.[4]

Big Education Ape: WHY I'M VOTING YES ON THE CALIFORNIA BILLIONAIRES TAX — AND YOU SHOULD TOO https://t.co/72oVuuGbap pic.twitter.com/6jrJMYWjPj — Coopmike48 (we/us) (@coopmike48) June 19, 2026

On the ground, real estate agents serving the top tier of the market say their billionaire clients are not waiting to see whether the measure passes. At least one prominent Los Angeles broker told media outlets that many of his richest buyers have already started selling their California homes and leaving the state, expecting Sacramento to come after their balance sheets next.[10] Those exits would not just move wealth; they would also take high-income tax payments, jobs tied to local investments, and future business growth along with them.

Even Democrats Are Split — And That Matters

This is not a clean left-versus-right fight. California Governor Gavin Newsom and several major Democrat-aligned groups, including teachers and building trade unions, oppose the wealth tax plan, warning it could destabilize the state’s budget and workforce.[8][9][16] Newsom has long resisted new taxes on the wealthy and is now working to steer lawmakers toward other health care funding options, including using the regular budget process instead of a one-off wealth raid.[9][16]

Other progressive organizations complain that locking 90% of the money into health care alone ignores their own wish lists for climate programs, housing, and broader social spending.[6][8] That infighting means the “billionaires versus everyone else” framing is already cracking, with critics on the left and right calling the measure a risky, temporary patch for a long-term spending problem.[8][16] For conservatives watching from other states, California’s fight is a warning about what happens when big-government dreams collide with basic math and mobile capital.

Sources:

[3] Web – Expert Report on the California 2026 Billionaire Tax

[4] Web – [PDF] Expert Report On The California 2026 Billionaire Tax: Revenue …

[5] Web – First Contact With Reality: The California Billionaire Tax

[6] Web – Berkeley Economics – California Billionaires – LinkedIn

[8] Web – California billionaire tax could cost state $24.7 billion – Facebook

[9] YouTube – California’s billionaire tax qualifies for the November election but …

[10] Web – A tax on billionaires could be headed to California ballot

[15] Web – California could impose a billionaire tax. Here’s how it would work …

[16] Web – Billionaire tax campaign

[17] Web – Billionaire tax proposal sparks soul-searching for Californians

[19] Web – Democratic fault lines emerge over California’s billionaire tax …

[20] Web – New tax on the wealth of billionaires. [Ballot]

[21] YouTube – California mulls a billionaire tax, revealing a deeply divided state

[22] Web – [PDF] The Make Billionaires Pay Their Fair Share Act

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