Fly Factory Frenzy: Billions At Stake

A flesh‑eating maggot is back on U.S. soil for the first time in 60 years, and ranchers are asking whether Washington moved fast enough to protect their herds and our food supply.

Story Snapshot

New World screwworm, a flesh‑eating parasite, has been confirmed in Texas livestock for the first time since the 1960s.

Federal officials say they deployed quarantines, surveillance, and sterile-fly drops to contain the threat and keep beef safe.

Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller argues the response relied too much on a slow “partial solution” and let the pest march north.

Billions of taxpayer dollars and a new fly factory in Texas are now on the line as Congress presses for answers.

What This Flesh‑Eating Maggot Is And Why It Matters To Ranchers

The New World screwworm is not a normal fly; its larvae eat living flesh in warm‑blooded animals, including cattle, wildlife, and pets. Female flies lay eggs in open wounds, and the hatched maggots burrow into tissue, which can kill young or weak animals if not treated quickly. Experts say once the pest gains a foothold, it can spread fast in the right climate and hit newborn calves and post‑surgery wounds hardest, slashing ranch profits and animal welfare.[1]

This parasite once plagued the southern United States until a massive federal and state campaign wiped it out using a “sterile insect technique,” where labs raise male flies, sterilize them, and release them so that wild females lay eggs that never hatch.[5] That barrier line was pushed all the way down to Panama, and for decades it kept American herds safe. But in the last few years, screwworm resurged in Central America and pushed north through Mexico toward our border again.[1]

How The Outbreak Reached Texas And What USDA Says It Did

Over the past year, screwworm spread steadily across Mexico, eventually reaching the region just south of Texas.[1][10] Federal agriculture officials had already closed U.S.–Mexico livestock ports to try to slow the pest, a move that raised beef costs and squeezed border ranchers.[3][10] Despite those steps, inspectors in South Texas recently found screwworm larvae in a three‑week‑old calf, the first confirmed U.S. livestock case since the 1960s, triggering emergency protocols.[2][3]

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) says it moved quickly once the Texas case was confirmed. The agency set up an “infested zone” with about a 20‑kilometer, or 12‑mile, perimeter around the ranch, imposed animal movement controls, and began intensive surveillance for more cases.[2][3] USDA also stressed this is not a human food‑safety issue and said the immediate risk to people is very low, while warning that the danger to livestock and ranch income is serious.[2][3]

Inside The Sterile‑Fly Strategy And Massive New Spending

To keep screwworm from spreading, USDA is leaning hard on its sterile‑fly program. Federal facilities in Panama and Mexico already produce and release roughly 100 million sterile flies every week along a moving barrier line to push the pest south.[10][13] Scientists say this method works only if sterile males outnumber wild males by about ten to one, so any delay in cranking up production or shifting planes closer to the border can give wild flies time to expand.[8]

In response to the northward march, USDA has been pouring money into new infrastructure. The department is investing over $20 million to upgrade a fruit fly plant in Metapa, Mexico, so it can add 60–100 million sterile screwworm flies a week.[12] It is also building a new sterile fly production facility at Moore Air Base in Edinburg, Texas, which is planned to produce up to 300 million sterile flies per week and serve as the only U.S.‑based screwworm fly factory, working alongside sites in Panama and Mexico.[11][12][13]

Texas Officials Say Washington Waited Too Long

Even with these investments, Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller is blasting the federal response. He points out that screwworm spread roughly 1,100 miles from southern Mexico toward the U.S. while sterile flies were already being released, which he calls proof the strategy was not ramped up in time. Miller says USDA “acted too slowly and depended solely on a partial solution that requires years to fully execute,” arguing more aggressive tools should have been deployed sooner.[1]

Four cases of New World screwworm have now been confirmed in the southern United States, with detections coming within days of each other. USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins says the agency was not caught off guard. The US has committed $750 million to build a sterile fly breeding… pic.twitter.com/ocwCGsYPBi — The HighWire (@HighWireTalk) June 19, 2026

Ranchers who remember past disease scares hear a familiar pattern. Research on livestock outbreaks shows response delays often come from testing bottlenecks, shortages of field staff, and trouble reaching remote ranches quickly.[17] Industry groups warn that limited resources and poor communication can turn what should be a swift containment push into a drawn‑out fight that bleeds small producers dry.[19] For many conservative producers, that feeds a deeper anger at slow, centralized bureaucracy in Washington that feels far away from their pastures.

Is The Federal Response Enough, Or Another Case Of Distant Bureaucracy?

USDA argues that its unified “One Health” approach—combining animal surveillance, sterile‑fly releases, and cross‑border cooperation—is the best way to defend American agriculture for the long term.[2][13][20] The agency points to decades of success keeping screwworm south of Panama as proof that this model works when fully funded and maintained. Supporters say building a U.S. fly factory in Texas is a long‑overdue step that finally brings part of that shield home to the border states that bear the risk.[11][12]

But the Texas case raises hard questions for Congress and the Trump administration about timing and priorities. Screwworm did not appear overnight; federal bulletins flagged its advance through northern Mexico months before any U.S. animal tested positive.[7][10] Many producers will ask why a domestic fly plant, long urged by experts, only moved ahead after the threat was already at the gate. Those questions go beyond bugs and maggots—they go to whether Washington can act at the speed real-world crises demand, before the damage hits families, herds, and the dinner table.

Sources:

[1] Web – Flesh-eating maggot outbreak puts administration response under …

[2] Web – The New World Screwworm in the United States: A Narrative Review …

[3] Web – Screwworm.gov | Unified Government Response To Protect the …

[5] Web – USDA’s “Male-Only” Fly Breakthrough to Transform Screwworm …

[7] Web – USDA announces plans for sterile insect production facility

[8] Web – USDA Announces Opening of Sterile Fly Dispersal Facility in …

[10] Web – Our strongest and most reliable tool for eradication of New World …

[11] Web – USDA releasing sterile flies along U.S.-Mexico border

[12] Web – USDA and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Advance New World …

[13] Web – USDA Announces Sweeping Plans to Protect the United States from …

[17] Web – Screwworm control and eradication in the southern United States of …

[19] Web – Time‐varying reaction of U.S. meat demand to animal disease …

[20] Web – [PDF] Animal-Disease-Outbreak-Response-and-Preparedness-White …

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