The $1.8B Anti-Weaponization Fund Is Dead — DOJ Told Courts in Writing

The Justice Department has now told federal judges in writing that Trump’s $1.8 billion “anti-weaponization fund” is dead, raising fresh questions about how Washington will handle victims of past government abuse going forward.

Story Snapshot

Justice Department lawyers say in court filings the anti-weaponization fund is not moving forward and lawsuits over it should be tossed as moot.

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche already told Congress on the record, “We are not moving forward with the fund, period.” [1] [2] [4]

The fund was created after Trump’s settlement with the Internal Revenue Service to compensate Americans who suffered “weaponization and lawfare.” [5]

A federal judge’s injunction, bipartisan backlash, and legal challenges over separation of powers helped push the administration to abandon the program.[1][2][3]

How The Anti-Weaponization Fund Was Born — And Why It Mattered

The Anti-Weaponization Fund began as part of a settlement in the case President Donald J. Trump v. Internal Revenue Service, where Trump accused federal agencies of unlawfully targeting him.[1][5] The Department of Justice (DOJ) announced the fund in an official press release, describing a $1.776 billion pot drawn from the Treasury’s judgment fund to compensate people who said they had been victims of government “weaponization and lawfare.”[5] The plan promised apologies and monetary relief to claimants, with any leftover funds returning to taxpayers.[5]

The DOJ’s order said a five-member panel appointed by the Attorney General would oversee claims, send quarterly reports, and shut down by December 1, 2028.[5] Officials emphasized there were no partisan limits on who could file, but critics immediately focused on the possibility that Trump allies — including some January 6 defendants — could qualify.[2][3] That perception fueled attacks that the fund was a “slush fund” for political supporters, even though the text of the DOJ announcement did not restrict eligibility to any political group.[5]

Backlash, Lawsuits, And A Federal Court Injunction

Opposition to the fund erupted almost as soon as DOJ announced it, and it did not break along simple party lines.[2][3] News reports describe both Republicans and Democrats blasting the idea of nearly $1.8 billion in taxpayer-backed payouts tied to politically charged cases, especially where January 6 participants might benefit.[2][3] Two former officers from the January 6 Capitol riot and other DOJ targets sued, arguing the fund misused federal resources and violated constitutional limits on spending power.[1][2]

The lawsuits claimed the program improperly bypassed Congress’s power of the purse and lacked explicit statutory authorization, raising classic separation-of-powers concerns that conservatives have warned about for years.[1][2] A federal judge in the Eastern District of Virginia responded by issuing a temporary injunction blocking DOJ from taking further steps to create or operate the fund while the court examined its legal foundation.[3][6] That injunction paused appointments, claims processing, and any potential payouts, even though DOJ had not yet stood up the commission or received a single application.[1][3]

Blanche’s Capitol Hill Reversal And DOJ’s Written Confirmation To The Courts

Facing mounting legal and political pressure, Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche told the House Appropriations Committee that DOJ was walking away from the concept entirely.[1][2][3][4] In testimony widely circulated by news outlets, Blanche said, “We are not moving forward with the fund, period,” and emphasized that there were no commissioners, no claimants, and no claims filed.[1][2][3] He underscored that DOJ was not just pausing until the injunction was resolved but abandoning the fund altogether.[1][4]

That public commitment to Congress has now been put into black-and-white in court filings, where DOJ lawyers argue that because the department is not going forward with the fund, the lawsuits trying to block it are moot. This is a common pattern in executive-branch compensation schemes: an agency announces a redress program, litigation and public backlash follow, courts halt implementation, and the agency eventually rescinds or shelves the plan while insisting it did nothing unlawful.[3][4] For critics who feared the fund would entrench a new precedent for politically tilted payouts, DOJ’s retreat is a relief, but it also leaves unresolved how to compensate Americans who truly were targeted by past administrations.

What Conservatives Should Watch For Next

Even as DOJ backs away from the fund, internal tensions remain over how to address government abuse without creating new avenues for favoritism or unchecked spending.[2][6] A top DOJ official briefly amplified talk of an “alternate” compensation approach on social media before deleting the post, raising concerns about whether bureaucrats might try to repackage similar ideas under a different label.[6] That episode shows why congressional oversight is vital: when agencies experiment with massive settlement-based programs, the line between justice and political patronage can blur quickly.

DOJ confirms in court papers the "anti-weaponization fund" isn't going forward, asks judges to reject lawsuits. https://t.co/KsQF0Jk1EE — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 5, 2026

For constitutional conservatives, the collapse of the Anti-Weaponization Fund is a reminder of two parallel truths. First, the federal government absolutely must be held accountable when it targets citizens for their beliefs, whether on taxes, speech, or lawful political activity — something Trump’s own IRS case brought to light.[1][5] Second, any remedy must respect Congress’s exclusive spending authority and avoid turning taxpayer dollars into rewards for whichever faction happens to control the executive branch.[1][2] The fight over this fund may be ending, but the larger battle over weaponization — and how to fix it without growing government power — is just beginning.

Sources:

[1] Web – DOJ confirms in court papers the “anti-weaponization fund” isn’t going …

[2] Web – 2 officers in Jan. 6 riot sue to block DOJ “anti-weaponization” fund

[3] Web – Trump’s ‘Anti-Weaponization Fund’ faces additional lawsuits

[4] Web – DOJ’s ‘anti-weaponization’ fund temporarily halted after … – Fox …

[5] Web – Justice Department Announces Anti-Weaponization Fund

[6] YouTube – DOJ Pulls Plug on Anti-Weaponization Fund

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