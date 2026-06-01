$45M Cocaine Tunnel Hidden Under Fake San Diego Discount Store

conservativefreepress.com — A federal cocaine case tied to a fake San Diego storefront shows how brazen cross-border smuggling can operate right under the public’s nose.

Quick Take

Federal officials say four people were charged after a monthslong investigation uncovered a sophisticated tunnel under a supposed discount store in Otay Mesa. [3]

Authorities say the tunnel stretched about 1,933 to 2,000 feet, reached roughly 55 feet underground, and included electricity, ventilation, reinforced walls, rail components, and a hydraulic lift. [1] [3]

Prosecutors say more than 2,269 pounds of cocaine, valued at about $45 million, were recovered during the case. [1] [3]

The public reporting identifies the tunnel and the seizure, but it does not provide defendant-by-defendant evidence showing who owned the property, who handled the cocaine, or who directed the truck movement.[1][3]

How Authorities Say the Tunnel Worked

Federal prosecutors say the operation centered on a retail-front disguise that concealed a cross-border passage beneath the Buy 4 Less location near the Otay Mesa Port of Entry.[3] The Justice Department says the tunnel connected Tijuana, Mexico, to the San Diego site and was engineered with reinforced walls, rail systems, ventilation, electricity, and a hydraulic lift.[3] That design points to an organized operation, not a random back-alley scheme.[1][3]

The scale of the tunnel matters because it reflects planning, labor, and money that ordinary citizens would never be allowed to ignore if they built anything similar on U.S. soil.[1][3] The Justice Department says agents found the exit under the floor of a storage room after securing warrants tied to the investigation.[3] Federal officials also said the tunnel extended roughly 1,064 feet from the U.S. side to the border, with another segment continuing into Mexico.[3]

What Prosecutors Say Was Seized

Officials say the cocaine recovery happened during the attempted movement of the shipment, when investigators intercepted vehicles connected to the operation.[1][3] CBS News reported that more than 2,269 pounds of cocaine were found among three vehicles, while the Justice Department said the substance field-tested positive for cocaine and carried an estimated value of $45 million.[1][3] Those figures explain why prosecutors are treating the case as a major trafficking operation rather than a routine border bust.[1][3]

The charging announcement names Gregorio Epifanio Hernandez Lopez, Brandon Escalante Sandoval, Jose Jimenez, and Antonio Cortez.[3] Prosecutors say Hernandez Lopez faces additional charges involving unauthorized tunnels and importation, while all four face conspiracy charges tied to distribution of controlled substances.[3] For readers who want a plain answer, the government’s theory is straightforward: it says these men were not just near the tunnel, but part of the smuggling chain.[3]

What the Public Record Still Does Not Show

The available reporting does not include a complaint, affidavit, or other sworn filing that breaks down each defendant’s alleged role in detail.[1][3] That means the public record provided here does not show who owned or leased the storefront, who physically loaded the cocaine, or who coordinated the truck movements.[1][3] Those are critical gaps in any serious case, because an elaborate tunnel alone does not prove every accused person knew the full scope of the scheme.[1][3]

That limitation matters even in a case that looks ugly on its face.[1][3] A hidden tunnel, a fake storefront, and a huge cocaine seizure create a powerful narrative, but Americans who care about due process should still want individualized proof before treating every charged defendant as equally culpable.[1][3] The public reporting supplied here shows a serious federal case with strong evidence of trafficking activity, while leaving open the finer question of each man’s exact role.[1][3]

Sources:

[1] Web – Four charged with smuggling cocaine via tunnel that connected fake San …

[3] YouTube – U.S. Border Patrol uncover drug-smuggling tunnel leading to San …

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