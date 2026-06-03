FBI Shoots Man With Fake Bomb — All 10 Hostages Walk Out Safe

Ten people walked out of a downtown Bakersfield bank alive early Wednesday morning after a 15-hour standoff ended the only way a standoff with a man claiming to have a bomb strapped to his body realistically could — with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) pulling the trigger.

Story Snapshot

Anthony Scott Searles-Harris, 41, walked into a Chase Bank branch in downtown Bakersfield on Tuesday afternoon claiming to have explosives attached to his body and took 10 hostages.

After 15 hours of negotiations, FBI Hostage Rescue Team personnel fatally shot Searles-Harris at approximately 4:20 a.m. Wednesday; all 10 hostages were released unharmed.

Authorities later determined the explosives were not real, but law enforcement had no way to confirm that during the standoff itself.

The Los Angeles Times reported Searles-Harris was a registered sex offender who claimed he was framed — a detail that adds a disturbing layer to his decision to take innocent people hostage.

How a Tuesday Afternoon Bomb Threat Became an Overnight Crisis

Officers responded around 1 p.m. local time Tuesday to a report of a bomb threat at a Chase Bank branch in downtown Bakersfield. [2] What they found was not a simple threat — Searles-Harris had barricaded himself inside the building with employees and customers, telling authorities he had explosives attached to his person. [3] Within hours, SWAT teams, bomb technicians, and federal agents had surrounded the building, transforming a city block into a command post and turning an ordinary Tuesday into a night no one in that building will forget.

Two hostages were released before the final police action, likely as part of negotiated concessions designed to reduce the number of people at risk and build a communication channel with Searles-Harris. [2] That slow, methodical approach is textbook crisis negotiation — give the subject small wins, keep him talking, reduce the stakes one person at a time. It worked for eight of the ten hostages before the FBI made its final move.

The FBI Hostage Rescue Team Ends It Before Dawn

At approximately 4:20 a.m. Wednesday, the FBI’s elite Hostage Rescue Team moved in and fatally shot Searles-Harris. [3] Bakersfield Police Assistant Chief Jeremy Blakemore confirmed that all 10 hostages had been released and were unharmed, later reunited with their families. [1] FBI Special Agent in Charge Sid Patel publicly identified the suspect and addressed the outcome at a press briefing following the incident. [2] The operation, measured by its primary objective — getting every hostage out alive — was a success by any reasonable standard.

Authorities later determined the explosives Searles-Harris claimed to have were not real. [3] That revelation is worth sitting with for a moment. Law enforcement made the decision to send in the Hostage Rescue Team without knowing the device was fake. From their operational vantage point, they were dealing with a man who had held ten people captive for fifteen hours, claimed to be wired with explosives, and showed no signs of surrendering. The decision to act was made under genuine uncertainty, which is exactly the kind of environment these teams train for.

What the Public Record Still Does Not Answer

The public account of this incident, while consistent across ABC News, CBS News, and the Los Angeles Times, is built almost entirely from law enforcement briefings. [1][2][3] No body-camera footage, no negotiation transcripts, no bomb-squad forensic report, and no use-of-force timeline have been released publicly. That is not unusual in the immediate aftermath of an FBI officer-involved shooting, but it does mean the full picture remains incomplete. The exact moment Searles-Harris was shot, what he was doing at that moment, and what tactical options remained are not documented in the public record.

10 Hostages Rescued After FBI Ends Bakersfield Standoff, Suspect Dead BAKERSFIELD, CA, June 3, 2026 — Anthony Scott Searles-Harris, 41, was identified by authorities as the suspect who held 10 people hostage inside a downtown Bakersfield office building that houses a Chase Bank… pic.twitter.com/zGVe40f7LX — Police Incidents (@PoliceIncident) June 4, 2026

There is also a minor but real discrepancy in the timeline — one source places the shooting at 4:20 a.m. and another at 4:30 a.m. [1][2] Small gaps like that matter less when the core facts are undisputed, and here they largely are. Still, the FBI and Bakersfield Police control the scene evidence, the negotiation records, and the after-action materials. Accountability requires those records to eventually reach public view. The Los Angeles Times also reported that Searles-Harris was a registered sex offender who claimed he had been framed — context that raises questions about his mental state and motivations that a full investigative record might help answer. [3] For now, the headline that matters most is the one that holds up under scrutiny: ten people went home to their families, and that outcome did not happen by accident.

Sources:

[1] YouTube – All hostages unharmed in Bakersfield, California bank standoff

[2] Web – Hostages released, suspect dead after hours-long standoff at bank

[3] Web – Hostage situation in Southern California bank building ends after …

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