Court to Trump: You Can’t Cancel Asylum — Only Congress Can

A federal court has again told the Trump administration it cannot erase asylum law with executive power, a ruling that puts Congress back at the center of immigration policy.

Quick Take

A federal appeals court ruled that President Trump’s proclamation shutting down asylum at the border was unlawful. [1]

The court said the president cannot use a section 212(f) proclamation to bypass asylum rights Congress wrote into law. [1]

The ruling builds on earlier court decisions that rejected similar attempts to block asylum seekers from applying for protection. [1]

The public record provided here is strong on asylum but thinner on any separate green card application pause.[1][2]

Court Rejects Executive Rewrite of Asylum Law

The central legal problem is simple: the administration tried to stop asylum seekers at the border through executive action, and the court said it could not do that. The appeals court rejected the claim that the president’s proclamation under section 212(f) allowed summary deportation without giving people the chance to seek protection as required by Congress.[1] That matters because immigration law is supposed to be written by lawmakers, not rewritten by presidential fiat.

Judge Randolph D. Moss’s ruling, as described in the available reporting, went even further by stating that the president cannot adopt an alternative immigration system that supplants statutes enacted by Congress.[1] The court’s reasoning is consistent with a basic separation-of-powers principle: when Congress creates a legal process for asylum, the executive branch cannot simply replace it with a faster, harsher version. For readers frustrated by bureaucratic overreach, that point goes straight to the heart of the case.

Why the Ruling Hits Hard

The ruling is politically significant because it blocks a familiar Washington tactic: use an emergency-style border order, then claim the courts should defer. According to the available reporting, the court found that neither the Constitution nor federal immigration law gave the president authority to deny entry to people crossing the southern border for the purpose of applying for asylum.[1] In plain English, the administration could manage the border, but it could not cancel the legal pathway Congress already provided.

That distinction matters to conservatives who want immigration enforced under the law rather than through improvisation. The dispute is not about whether the border is overwhelmed or whether the system needs reform; it is about who gets to make that reform. The court’s answer was clear: not the president alone.[1] The appellate decision also rejected the claim that an “invasion” label could be used as a pretext to sweep aside asylum protections.[1]

Earlier Injunctions Show a Pattern

This was not the first judicial setback for the asylum restrictions. Earlier reporting on Judge Jon Tigar’s order said he found asylum seekers would face increased risk of violence and other harms at the border, while many would lose meritorious claims.[3] That same report said the government offered nothing strong enough to outweigh those harms.[3] Taken together, the court decisions show a repeated judicial concern that the policy would deny legal process before claims were heard.

🚨JUST IN🚨 Obama-appointee Judge John J. McConnell Jr is ordering the Trump administration to RESUME taking asylum applications. The ruling strikes down the pause on cases from 39 countries. McConnell ordered the restart of processing, emphasizing that the policies unfairly… pic.twitter.com/dutaPazWIf — Breanna Morello (@BreannaMorello) June 5, 2026

The materials provided here do not include the full district court opinion, the agency directive, or the complete administrative record, so some details remain out of view.[1][2] The stronger evidence is still enough to support the core point: the courts treated the asylum shutdown as an unlawful attempt to override statutes Congress enacted.[1][2] The record is thinner, however, on any distinct green card application freeze, which means that part of the framing is less well supported in the supplied sources.[1][2]

What This Means Going Forward

For now, the legal warning from the bench is straightforward. The executive branch can regulate immigration within the boundaries Congress set, but it cannot invent a separate system that wipes out asylum rights by proclamation.[1][2] That leaves the administration with two choices: follow the statute or seek a new law from Congress. For voters who value limited government and ordered law, the case is another reminder that immigration fights are also fights over constitutional limits.

Sources:

[1] Web – This Attempt by the Trump Administration To Cripple Legal Immigration …

[2] Web – Federal judge strikes down Trump’s order suspending asylum … – OPB

[3] Web – Federal Appeals Court Rules Trump Proclamation Eliminating …

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