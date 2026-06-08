Trump Demands Sedition Charges — Unbelievable Betrayal!

Six Democratic lawmakers have crossed a dangerous line by encouraging military personnel to defy their Commander-in-Chief, prompting President Trump to rightfully call for sedition charges against these rogue representatives.

Story Snapshot

Six Democratic lawmakers released video urging military to refuse “illegal orders” from Trump

President Trump accused the group of seditious behavior punishable by prosecution

White House advisor Stephen Miller called their actions a “general call for rebellion”

The so-called “Seditious Six” include Mark Kelly, Elissa Slotkin, Chrissy Houlahan, Chris Deluzio, and Jason Crow

Democrats Undermine Military Chain of Command

On November 20, 2025, six Democratic lawmakers released a coordinated video message directly targeting U.S. military personnel, urging them to refuse orders from their lawfully elected Commander-in-Chief. This unprecedented political interference represents a calculated attempt to weaponize the military against President Trump’s constitutional authority. The timing coincides suspiciously with Trump’s efforts to secure the border and restore order to America’s immigration crisis.

The lawmakers’ message fundamentally mischaracterizes lawful presidential orders as “illegal,” creating confusion within military ranks during critical national security operations. Their coordinated effort demonstrates premeditated intent to undermine civilian control of the military, a cornerstone principle that has protected American democracy for centuries. This dangerous precedent threatens to politicize our armed forces in ways that could permanently damage military effectiveness and discipline.

Trump’s Swift Response Exposes Seditious Behavior

President Trump immediately recognized the gravity of this coordinated attack on presidential authority, posting on social media that the lawmakers’ actions constituted seditious behavior. White House advisor Stephen Miller appeared on Fox News, accurately describing their video as a “general call for rebellion” against lawful government authority. Trump’s strong response demonstrates his commitment to protecting the constitutional chain of command from partisan political interference.

The President’s initial suggestion that sedition carries severe penalties, including potential capital punishment, reflects the seriousness of undermining military discipline during wartime operations. While the White House later clarified that Trump does not seek execution of Congress members, his forceful stance sends a clear message that attacks on presidential authority will not be tolerated. This decisive leadership contrasts sharply with the Biden administration’s weakness in confronting similar constitutional violations.

Constitutional Authority Under Attack

The “Seditious Six’s” coordinated campaign represents an actual attempt to undermine the sitting president’s legitimate constitutional authority over the military. Their message encourages service members to second-guess lawful orders based on political opposition to Trump’s policies, particularly regarding border security and immigration enforcement. This dangerous precedent could render military operations ineffective by injecting partisan politics into command decisions that require immediate obedience and trust.

'Seditious Six' Should Be Prosecuted For Urging Military Rebellion An actual push to undermine the sitting president’s legitimate, constitutional authority and swindle the majority who elected him must be punished. https://t.co/x5PRBG7dWG — Michele Schiesser (@MicheleSchiesse) November 26, 2025

Military personnel swear an oath to obey lawful orders from their chain of command, not to make independent political judgments about policy decisions. The lawmakers’ interference creates a dangerous situation where individual soldiers might refuse legitimate orders based on partisan political messaging rather than established military law. This undermines the fundamental principle that civilian control of the military operates through the elected Commander-in-Chief, not through congressional interference in operational matters.

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Trump calls lawmakers’ message to military to refuse illegal orders ‘seditious’