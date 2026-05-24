Trump DESTROYS Obama’s Most Hated Car Rule

President Trump just delivered $2,400 in immediate savings to every American family buying a new car by ending one of the Obama-Biden era’s most despised regulatory scams.

Story Snapshot

Trump administration eliminates EPA credits for start-stop technology, cutting $2,400 from new vehicle prices

Rescission of Obama’s 2009 greenhouse gas endangerment finding ends regulatory incentives forcing the universally hated feature on consumers

EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin declares “no more climate participation trophies” as administration projects $1.3 trillion in total savings

Automakers no longer receive compliance credits for installing the annoying engine shutoff system that drivers disable every trip

Trump Axes Hated Feature, Slashes Vehicle Costs

President Trump and EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin formalized the elimination of start-stop technology credits at a White House ceremony last Thursday, targeting one of the most irritating consequences of Obama-era climate overreach. The automatic engine shutoff feature, which kills your engine at red lights and restarts when you press the accelerator, became standard in most new vehicles solely because automakers received EPA compliance credits under fuel economy mandates. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt previewed the announcement earlier in the week, emphasizing the administration’s commitment to affordability, job creation, and consumer choice over bureaucratic climate schemes.

Obama’s Endangerment Finding Forced Unwanted Technology

The start-stop system proliferated after the EPA’s 2009 greenhouse gas endangerment finding classified emissions as pollutants, creating Corporate Average Fuel Economy standards that incentivized automakers to install the feature for compliance credits. This Obama-era regulation forced manufacturers to pass approximately $2,400 in costs per vehicle onto consumers, who overwhelmingly despise the technology. Drivers can disable start-stop each trip, but vehicles lack permanent shutoff options, leaving families stuck with an annoyance they never requested. Trump’s action rescinds the endangerment finding entirely, removing the crediting system that subsidized the feature and artificially inflated new car prices across the board.

Administration Projects Massive Economic Relief

The Trump administration estimates the regulatory rollback will deliver $1.3 trillion in total savings to American families, with $1.1 trillion from broader vehicle regulation cuts and the remainder from ending start-stop and similar mandates. Mandy Gunasekara, former EPA chief of staff during Trump’s first term, confirmed the $2,400-per-vehicle calculation stems directly from eliminating compliance credit costs automakers previously absorbed and transferred to buyers. Zeldin framed the move as ending “climate participation trophies,” declaring the era of heavy-handed environmental mandates over. The administration argues this deregulation will spur manufacturing job growth while restoring consumer control over vehicle features they actually want.

Critics Defend Mandates, Ignore Consumer Frustration

Environmental groups and outlets like Consumer Reports attacked the decision as undermining climate progress, with Consumer Reports’ Daniel Greene claiming fuel economy standards save drivers thousands over a vehicle’s lifetime despite higher upfront costs. This argument ignores the fundamental problem: consumers never asked for start-stop technology and actively disable it because it creates jerky, uncomfortable driving experiences. Myron Ebell, a prominent energy policy analyst, praised the move as a critical step toward “energy sanity,” questioning whether bureaucrats should force technologies on families under the guise of saving the planet. The contrast reflects a familiar divide—elites defending regulations they don’t live with versus working Americans fed up with being told what’s best for them.

Trump’s elimination of start-stop credits exemplifies his broader assault on Obama-Biden regulatory excess that drove up costs without delivering real benefits. By rescinding the endangerment finding, the administration removes the legal foundation forcing automakers to chase compliance credits through unpopular features, directly lowering the price of trucks, SUVs, and sedans for families already squeezed by inflation. This isn’t just about an annoying button; it’s about reclaiming common sense from climate zealots who prioritized ideology over affordability. American drivers will finally get vehicles designed for their needs, not EPA bureaucrats’ fantasies, while keeping more money in their pockets where it belongs.

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Trump Moves to Get Rid of the Incredibly Annoying Start-Stop Button in Your Car

Trump administration moves to end “universally hated” start/stop feature in cars

White House boasts $1.3T savings, with $2,400 off new cars, SUVs and trucks under EPA plan