Vegan ‘Meats’ Under Attack – States Clash Over Labels

A new wave of state laws threatens to stifle innovation in the alternative protein industry, sparking debate over food labeling and consumer choice.

Story Highlights

New state laws require vegan meats to have less “meaty” names.

Proponents claim the laws protect consumers from confusion.

Critics argue these laws are barriers to competition and innovation.

Federal guidance remains non-binding, creating a fragmented landscape.

State Legislation Targets Vegan Meats

In recent years, several states have enacted laws mandating that vegan and lab-grown meats must be labeled with terms that clearly distinguish them from traditional animal-derived products. This legislation aims to prevent consumer confusion by requiring terms like “plant-based” or “cell-cultivated.” As of early 2025, states such as Indiana, Oklahoma, and Utah have passed laws with varying requirements.

Proponents of these laws, including traditional agricultural groups, argue they protect consumers and support traditional agriculture. However, opponents see them as an attempt to stifle competition and innovation in the rapidly growing alternative protein industry. The debate has been framed as a “cultural war” over food identity and values, pitting traditionalists against innovators.

Fragmented Regulatory Landscape

The U.S. currently lacks a federal standard for labeling alternative proteins, leaving regulation to individual states. This has created a patchwork of laws that vary significantly from state to state. Some states have outright banned certain “meaty” terms for non-animal products, while others have opted for more nuanced requirements, such as qualifying language.

The FDA has issued draft guidance on labeling plant-based alternatives, but this guidance remains non-binding, leading to inconsistent enforcement across states. This fragmented landscape poses challenges for the alternative protein industry as it navigates varying state requirements.

Legal Challenges and Industry Response

Legal challenges have been a constant feature of the battle over labeling. Previous attempts to restrict labeling have faced constitutional challenges, with courts striking down overly broad restrictions as violations of free speech. The alternative protein industry, including companies like Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods, continues to oppose restrictive labeling, arguing it stifles innovation and consumer choice.

Vegan ‘meats’ must be labeled with less ‘meaty’ names under new law: ‘This is a cultural war’ https://t.co/PzL8DzKfcw pic.twitter.com/HxrPUNPtqA — New York Post (@nypost) October 8, 2025

As laws take effect, the industry is adapting packaging and marketing strategies to comply with new regulations while preparing for potential legal battles. Meanwhile, consumer advocacy groups call for clear, but not restrictive, labeling that informs without misleading.

Sources:

National Agricultural Law Center: Alternative Proteins 2025 Legislative Update

Penn State Ag Law: Meat Labeling Law New Version

FDA: Draft Guidance for Industry: Labeling Plant-Based Alternatives

Covington & Burling: FDA Issues Draft Guidance on Plant-Based Foods