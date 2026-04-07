8-1 Smackdown: Colorado’s Therapy Ban DESTROYED

The Supreme Court delivered an 8-1 rebuke to Colorado’s overreach, shielding a Christian counselor’s right to speak freely with minors in therapy.

Story Highlights

SCOTUS ruled on March 31, 2026, that Colorado’s conversion therapy ban violates the First Amendment as applied to talk therapy.

Justice Gorsuch’s majority opinion deems the law viewpoint discrimination, demanding strict scrutiny on remand.

Only Justice Jackson dissented; even liberal Justices Kagan and Sotomayor joined the free speech victory.

Decision protects counselors helping clients reduce unwanted attractions, challenging similar bans in 25 states.

Remand signals potential nationwide limits on state censorship of professional speech.

Case Background and Timeline

Colorado enacted Colo. Rev. Stat. §12–245–224(1)(t)(V) before 2025, banning licensed professionals from practices aiming to change minors’ sexual orientation or gender identity. The state cited a teen mental health crisis. Kaley Chiles, a licensed Christian counselor, sued in 2025 after the law threatened her talk therapy practice. She helps clients with stated desires to reduce unwanted attractions or align behaviors with their bodies. A divided 10th Circuit upheld the ban in 2024 under rational basis review, treating it as conduct regulation rather than speech.

Supreme Court Ruling Details

On March 31, 2026, the U.S. Supreme Court reversed the 10th Circuit in an 8-1 decision authored by Justice Neil Gorsuch. The majority held Colorado’s ban regulates pure speech in Chiles’s talk therapy, triggering strict First Amendment scrutiny as viewpoint discrimination. The Court distinguished talk therapy—deemed quintessential protected speech—from physical interventions. Justices Kagan and Sotomayor concurred, noting a mirror-image ban forcing affirmation-only therapy would also violate the Constitution. The case remands for lower courts to apply heightened review.

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson dissented from the bench, arguing the ban upholds professional standards against unsafe care, backed by 25 states’ consensus on conversion therapy’s harm. Gorsuch countered that the law censors speech based on viewpoint, calling it an egregious assault on free speech rights.

Stakeholders and Motivations

Kaley Chiles challenged the ban to continue speech-based counseling without losing her license, driven by client autonomy and faith-based principles. Colorado officials, including defendant Salazar, defend the law to shield minors from practices major medical bodies deem ineffective and harmful. The Supreme Court prioritized constitutional protections, overriding medical consensus where speech is at stake. This pits individual free speech against state regulatory power, with SCOTUS affirming the former.

Impacts and Broader Implications

Short-term, remand may invalidate the ban for talk therapy in Colorado, enabling Chiles-like practices. Long-term, the ruling signals First Amendment limits on similar laws in over 25 states, potentially requiring viewpoint-neutral rewrites focused on conduct alone. Faith-based and other counselors gain speech protections, while families seek non-affirming options for minors. Socially, it highlights tensions between child protection and free expression; politically, it empowers advocates of limited government against progressive overregulation.

Sources:

US Supreme Court Ruling Against Conversion Therapy Ban

Supreme Court sides with therapist in challenge to Colorado’s ban on conversion therapy

Supreme Court hands win to therapist challenging Colorado conversion therapy ban

Chiles v. Salazar Supreme Court Opinion

Supreme Court rules 8-1 against Colorado ban on conversion therapy for LGBTQ kids