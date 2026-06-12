BAR’S Late-Night Entry Ban Sparks UPROAR

A new policy threatens personal freedom, sparking outrage among patrons.

Story Snapshot

Bar owner Carl Peters bans solo entry after 9 p.m., citing safety.

Policy, in place since 2022, becomes viral controversy in late 2025.

Peters defends the rule, mocking critics as “woke” on Instagram.

Public opinion divided; some see policy as safety, others as discrimination.

Bar Owner’s Safety Concerns Lead to Controversial Policy

Carl Peters, owner of the Alibi bar in Greater Manchester, has ignited a fierce debate over his no-solo-entry policy after 9 p.m. The rule, enforced since the venue’s opening in 2022, aims to prevent medical emergencies and disruptive behavior by ensuring patrons are not alone during peak hours. Peters maintains that the policy is a standard procedure in nightlife, though critics argue it unfairly targets individuals who prefer solo outings.

The controversy erupted following Peters’ Instagram video where he defended the policy by mocking a customer who challenged it. This interaction, perceived as dismissive, quickly went viral, drawing both support and backlash. While Peters describes the issue as a “nonstory,” the media coverage suggests otherwise, highlighting the tension between his safety claims and accusations of discrimination.

Public Reaction Reflects Deep Divisions

Public opinion on Peters’ policy is sharply divided. Supporters, including some safety-conscious patrons, appreciate the measure as a precaution against potential incidents. Conversely, critics see it as a narrow-minded approach that discriminates against solo drinkers, particularly introverts and those who work late. This division underscores a broader societal debate about personal freedom and safety in public spaces.

Competing bar owners in the area have distanced themselves from Peters’ policy, emphasizing that solo patrons do not pose significant issues at their establishments. This suggests that while Peters claims the policy is industry standard, it may not reflect common practice across the Manchester nightlife scene.

Implications for the Hospitality Industry

The ongoing controversy has significant implications for the hospitality sector. If Peters’ policy continues to generate negative attention, it could lead to reputational challenges for Alibi and influence how other venues approach similar safety concerns. The incident highlights the delicate balance between ensuring patron safety and maintaining inclusive business practices.

As of now, Peters has shown no intention of revising the policy, suggesting that the debate around Alibi’s entry rule will persist. The outcome of this controversy may shape future policies in the bar industry and influence how venues balance safety with customer autonomy.

Sources:

Bar Owner Sparks Outrage After Mocking Customer While Defending Ban on Solo Drinkers

Bar Owner Bans Single People from Entering After 9 PM

Bar Owner Sparks Fury Over ‘Narrow-Minded,’ Controversial Late-Night Entry Policy

Bar Owner Sparks Fury Over ‘Narrow-Minded,’ Controversial Late-Night Entry Policy