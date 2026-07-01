Billionaires Tax Bombshell—What’s Next?

Gavin Newsom’s push for a national “billionaires tax” and “economic reset” takes direct aim at Trump-era prosperity and the core promises of the American Dream.

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Newsom demands a national tax on people worth over $100 million while fighting a similar tax in his own state.

He wants Washington to hike corporate taxes back above Trump-era levels and grab a stake in artificial intelligence companies.

His plan would empower the federal government to reshape inheritance, business borrowing, and investment across the whole economy.

Critics say this “reset” risks punishing success, driving wealth and jobs out of America, and expanding government power over private life.

Newsom’s “Economic Reset” Targets Wealth And Trump-Era Tax Cuts

California Governor Gavin Newsom is using a new Substack essay and video to call for a “national billionaires’ tax” as part of what he brands an “economic reset for America.”[2] He argues that the tax code and corporate rules are “fundamentally broken” and that the richest Americans should face a “true minimum tax” so they pay at least the same rate as their workers.[2][8] Newsom says his plan would apply to anyone with a net worth above $100 million, turning a small group of wealthy households into a permanent national target.[5]

Newsom also wants to unwind key parts of President Donald Trump’s first-term tax cuts. He calls for restoring corporate tax rates to pre‑2017 levels and closing offshore loopholes used by global companies.[5] For many conservatives, that means reopening the door to higher business taxes, weaker investment, and fewer jobs after years of growth under Trump’s pro‑business agenda. Newsom presents this shift as a moral fix, but it clearly moves America back toward big-government, high-tax policies.

A National Billionaires Tax With Vague Details And Big Federal Power

Newsom’s proposal rests on a simple message: people at the very top should never pay a lower tax rate than their employees.[2][8] He calls this a “modern Buffett Rule” and insists that it is about fairness, not class warfare. But he refuses to spell out a specific tax rate or structure for the new levy, leaving key details like enforcement, valuation, and thresholds unclear.[12] That vagueness matters, because any federal tax on net worth or unrealized gains would give Washington deep power over how families save, invest, and pass wealth to their children. Newsom also attacks what he calls the “tax-free lifestyle loan” strategy, where the ultra‑wealthy borrow against their stock portfolios, report little taxable income, and then pass appreciated assets to their heirs.[1][8] He wants Congress to shut down this practice, which would mean tighter federal control over common financial tools like margin loans and estate planning.

Newsom ties these ideas to broader changes in inheritance rules. He warns of a $124 trillion intergenerational wealth transfer that he claims could lock in a “permanent American aristocracy of inherited wealth.”[3] To stop that, he calls for rewriting inheritance laws nationwide. That could mean higher federal estate taxes, new limits on trusts, and more Internal Revenue Service (IRS) oversight of family businesses and farms. For conservatives who value private property, family legacy, and limited government, this looks like a direct challenge to the basic right to build and pass on wealth. The plan talks about saving democracy, but it leans heavily on expanding Washington’s reach into private financial decisions.

AI “Public Equity Fund” And The Push To Nationalize Future Wealth

Beyond taxes, Newsom proposes a national public equity fund that would take “a major stake in the new economy” created by artificial intelligence.[5][8] He says every American should “own a stake in the future being built by AI” and wants the federal government to hold equity in leading artificial intelligence companies.[5] Revenue from his combined tax and equity agenda would flow into programs like universal child care, free college, worker retraining, and expanded health care.[5] That may sound generous, but it turns cutting‑edge private innovation into a funding pipeline for permanent federal entitlements.

Gavin Newsom Calls for ‘National Billionaires Tax’ to Trigger ‘Economic Reset’ Link in the comment section. pic.twitter.com/IpqIJLVPK6 — The Gateway Pundit (@gatewaypundit) June 27, 2026

Newsom offers little detail on how this fund would be built or governed. There is no clear plan for how government would buy or seize these stakes, how returns would be shared, or how political pressure would be kept out of investment decisions.[5] Conservatives warn that once Washington owns slices of major companies, political agendas can easily shape hiring, speech, and product design. That poses a risk not only to free markets, but also to free expression and the open internet as artificial intelligence tools spread into daily life.

Critics also question whether government‑run equity funds can deliver on Newsom’s promises. Past efforts at heavy federal involvement in industries often led to waste, favoritism, and bailouts instead of real shared prosperity. Without hard numbers and rules, his proposal looks more like a talking point for a future presidential campaign than a serious blueprint. Media reports already link the national billionaire tax push to his 2028 ambitions, suggesting this “reset” doubles as a brand for his own national rise.[2][6]

Fighting California’s Billionaire Tax While Urging One For The Nation

The sharpest question around Newsom’s plan is why he is pushing a federal billionaire tax while fighting a similar measure at home. California voters will decide in November on a one‑time 5 percent tax on the net worth of state billionaires, payable over several years, with most funds dedicated to health care.[17][19] Newsom has promised to vote no and to campaign against it, even though it targets the same ultra‑rich group his national plan claims to hold accountable.[8] He argues that state‑level wealth taxes are too easy to dodge because “wealth is movable” and can flee to low‑tax states like Texas or Florida.[6][15] That admission underscores a core conservative warning: punishing success at the state level drives investment and jobs away.

Newsom insists that the “fight belongs at the federal level” because only national rules can stop billionaire migration.[6] But that logic raises a deeper concern. If Democrats lock in a federal wealth tax or minimum tax on net worth, there is no lower‑tax state to escape to, and no market check on Washington’s appetite for revenue. Once in place, such a tax would be hard to repeal and easy to expand to smaller fortunes, retirement accounts, or even home equity. Analysts at free‑market groups already note that wealth taxes tend to raise less revenue than promised while causing heavy distortions in investment and entrepreneurship.[22] For Trump‑supporting conservatives who watched pro‑growth tax reform fuel job creation, Newsom’s “reset” looks like a step back toward centralized control, slower growth, and fewer opportunities for families trying to move up.

Sources:

[1] Web – Gavin Newsom Calls for ‘National Billionaires Tax’ to Trigger …

[2] Web – Gavin Newsom calls for national billionaires tax: ‘It’s time for an …

[3] Web – Gavin Newsom opposes a California wealth tax. He’s proposing a …

[5] Web – Newsom urges a national ‘billionaires’ tax’ while fighting one in …

[6] Web – Newsom calls for national billionaire tax after fighting California …

[8] Web – Gavin Newsom urges a national ‘billionaires’ tax’ while fighting one …

[12] YouTube – California Politics 360 Full Episode | Update on proposed billionaire …

[15] Web – New tax on the wealth of billionaires. [Ballot]

[17] YouTube – Why Even Some Democrats Hate California’s Billionaire Tax Proposal

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