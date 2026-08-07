Border Remarks Draw Boos in Minnesota

When Senator Amy Klobuchar tried to defend her record on border security and policing at a Minnesota farm forum, the crowd erupted in boos as she moved from praising “order at the border” to demanding Immigration and Customs Enforcement be driven out of the state.

Story Snapshot

Klobuchar was loudly booed at a Farmfest governor forum after claiming long support for border security and law enforcement.

She blamed federal immigration agents for fatal shootings and aggressive raids, then argued ICE is “making us less safe” and must leave Minnesota.

Her call to strip funding and remove agents clashes with her past support for border fencing and tougher enforcement.

The clash highlights a wider fight over federal overreach, public safety, and the rule of law under President Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigration.

Farmfest Crowd Rejects Klobuchar’s Border and Cop Claims

At a Farmfest forum for Minnesota governor candidates, Senator Amy Klobuchar told rural voters she has “long believed in and supported funding for order at the border” and has “worked well with law enforcement in Minnesota for years.” The audience immediately responded with loud boos and jeers, clearly rejecting her self‑image as a tough‑on‑crime border hawk. She insisted she ran the largest prosecutor’s office in the state and had many police endorsements, but the crowd did not buy it, signaling deep distrust of her shifting record.

Klobuchar then turned her remarks against federal immigration agents, saying none of her rivals had condemned what she described as wrongful actions by Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Minneapolis. She claimed “two innocent people were killed, shot in the back” and that many Minnesotans were arrested “when they weren’t supposed to be arrested,” using those incidents to argue that federal operations have made the state less safe. The reaction showed that while voters care about safety and accountability, they are wary when a politician moves quickly from praising enforcement to attacking it.

From ‘Order at the Border’ to ‘ICE Must Leave Minnesota’

Klobuchar’s Farmfest comments came after months of her attacking the immigration surge known as Operation Metro Surge in Minneapolis, where thousands of federal agents were deployed for raids. In televised interviews, she has said she was “absolutely horrified” by the fatal shooting of citizen Alex Pretti and linked that case and the killing of Renee Good to deeper problems with Immigration and Customs Enforcement tactics in Minnesota. She argued that agents were entering homes without warrants, hauling people away without proper checks, and even targeting lawful gun owners, describing those actions as violations of constitutional rights.

On national television, Klobuchar went further, declaring that Immigration and Customs Enforcement is “making us less safe, not more safe” and urging that the agency “must leave Minnesota.” She cited examples where, she said, a two‑year‑old was taken from a mother’s arms and an elderly Hmong man was dragged from his home in below‑zero weather in only his underwear and shoes before officers realized they had the wrong person. She used those stories to justify withholding Department of Homeland Security funding and to demand that federal immigration enforcement be pulled back from her state.

Record Shows Klobuchar’s Shift on Border Security and Enforcement

Critics point out that Klobuchar’s new posture clashes with her long‑documented record supporting stronger border controls. A resurfaced 2006 clip shows her calling for a border fence and “order at the border,” backing legislation that added hundreds of miles of fencing and barriers along the U.S.–Mexico line. In that clip and later coverage, she argued that thousands wait to come legally while others cross illegally and that this is “unacceptable,” language that matched calls for tougher enforcement before she moved into national Democrat leadership.

Even as she attacks Immigration and Customs Enforcement today, Klobuchar has admitted that the United States will “always” need immigration enforcement and border control. In earlier interviews about the “Abolish ICE” push, she stopped short of joining that movement, instead saying policies and leadership needed to change. That history leads many conservatives to see her current demand to pull agents out of Minnesota and block Homeland Security funding as a politically convenient reversal, driven more by Democrat primary pressures than by a consistent law‑and‑order approach.

Constitution, Public Safety, and Federal Overreach in Minnesota

The deadly incidents at the center of this fight remain under active review, and full investigative records have not yet been released to the public. Federal officials have argued that agents believed their lives were in danger and acted in self‑defense when they shot Pretti and Good, while video and witness accounts have raised serious questions about whether those shootings were justified. At hearings, Klobuchar has pressed Homeland Security and Justice Department nominees about why Minnesota investigators were blocked from crime scenes despite holding a judicial warrant, raising concerns about transparency and accountability.

For conservatives, the Minnesota story is a reminder of the stakes in immigration enforcement policy. President Trump’s administration has pushed hard to restore border security, enforce existing law, and stop illegal immigration, while Democrat leaders like Klobuchar seek to redirect anger at federal officers instead of at the broken border system. When a politician is booed by ordinary voters while claiming to support “order at the border,” then turns around and demands Immigration and Customs Enforcement be defunded and removed, it underscores why many Americans worry that partisan grandstanding is eroding both public safety and respect for the Constitution.

Sources:

twitchy.com, pbs.org, youtube.com, klobuchar.senate.gov, newsweek.com, foxnews.com, npr.org, cbsnews.com, nbcnews.com, ideaspace.com, nytimes.com, abcnews.com

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