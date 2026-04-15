CLASSIFIED Research Scientists VANISHING — Pattern Exposed

Eight scientists and military figures connected to NASA, Los Alamos National Laboratory, and classified aerospace research have vanished or died under mysterious circumstances since July 2024, sparking demands for federal investigation into what some fear could be a troubling pattern targeting those with access to America’s most sensitive programs.

Story Snapshot

Eight individuals tied to NASA, Los Alamos, and defense research have disappeared or died since July 2024, including retired Air Force Maj. Gen. William “Neil” McCasland

Rep. Eric Burlison (R-MO) has called for FBI involvement as Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office investigates potential connections between cases

McCasland’s professional link to missing NASA scientist Monica Reza through a classified rocket project has intensified scrutiny

Family members reject conspiracy theories, while authorities emphasize no confirmed pattern exists despite public concern over national security implications

Timeline of Disappearances and Deaths

The string of incidents began July 4, 2024, when Frank Maiwald, a NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory researcher, died in Los Angeles under undisclosed circumstances. By May 2025, Anthony Chavez, a former Los Alamos National Laboratory employee, vanished without explanation. On June 22, 2025, NASA rocket scientist Monica Reza disappeared while hiking in Angeles National Forest. Four days later, Melissa Casias, a Los Alamos administrative assistant, vanished from her home with her electronic devices mysteriously wiped clean. These cases went largely unnoticed until more incidents emerged in late 2025 and early 2026.

The pattern intensified in December 2025 when Jason Thomas, a Novartis researcher, went missing on December 12; his body was discovered in a lake on March 17, 2026. Three days after Thomas disappeared, Nuno Loureiro, head of MIT’s Plasma Science division, was fatally attacked at his home on December 15, 2025. Carl Grillmair, an astrophysicist, was shot on his porch February 16, 2026. The case that reignited media attention came February 27, 2026, when McCasland disappeared near Albuquerque, leaving behind his phone and glasses. Authorities found his sweatshirt 1.25 miles from his last known location and issued a Silver Alert.

Congressional Pressure and Investigation Status

Representative Eric Burlison has pushed for FBI involvement, calling the situation “deeply concerning” and stating he is “pressing for answers” through social media posts. His calls reflect growing frustration among lawmakers and constituents who question whether local authorities possess adequate resources to investigate potential threats to national security personnel. The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Department leads the McCasland investigation and is actively exploring connections to earlier cases, particularly the professional relationship between McCasland and Reza, who collaborated on classified rocket materials research. As of March 2026, four individuals remain missing while four are confirmed deceased, with no arrests or charges filed in any case.

National Security and Research Community Concerns

The victims’ backgrounds heighten unease within America’s scientific and defense establishments. Los Alamos National Laboratory serves as a cornerstone of U.S. nuclear and aerospace innovation, while NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory manages critical space exploration programs. McCasland’s career included oversight of Arnold Engineering Development Complex, which some fringe commentators have linked to UFO research, though his wife Susan McCasland Wilkerson firmly denies any connection to extraterrestrial programs or classified information as factors in his disappearance. The concentration of cases within institutions handling sensitive government work raises legitimate questions about whether these individuals faced common risks related to their professional activities or knowledge.

Media coverage has oscillated between cautious reporting and conspiracy speculation. Fox News commentator Will Cain noted the victims handled “sensitive information,” while podcasters have labeled it a “growing list” tied to NASA and defense sectors. Yet law enforcement officials stress that investigations have uncovered no evidence linking the eight cases beyond coincidental timing and shared employment sectors. The causes of death and disappearance vary widely, from hiking accidents to home invasions to shootings, suggesting distinct circumstances rather than coordinated targeting. Families of the missing and deceased have largely rejected conspiracy narratives, urging focus on factual investigation rather than unfounded speculation about government cover-ups or UFO-related silencing.

Broader Implications for Government Accountability

This cluster of incidents arrives at a moment when public trust in federal institutions remains fragile across the political spectrum. Americans on both left and right increasingly question whether government agencies prioritize transparency and citizen safety over self-preservation and secrecy. For those who believe the “deep state” operates beyond democratic accountability, unexplained deaths and disappearances of individuals with classified access feed suspicions that powerful interests may act with impunity. Whether these cases ultimately prove connected or coincidental, the lack of swift answers from authorities reinforces perceptions that ordinary citizens cannot rely on institutions to protect even those serving national interests.

The demand for FBI involvement reflects a common-sense expectation that federal resources should investigate potential patterns threatening personnel with security clearances. If these eight cases share no connection, transparency from investigative bodies could quell baseless theories and honor the victims’ memories. If links exist, Americans deserve accountability to prevent further harm to those advancing scientific and defense capabilities. The coming months will test whether the government can deliver answers that restore confidence or whether these mysteries join a long list of unresolved questions that deepen public cynicism about who truly controls information in America.

Sources:

Who are the 8 scientists and military figures with alleged UFO ties who went missing or died? What we know – Hindustan Times

Who are the US scientists linked to NASA and military research vanished or died under unexplained circumstances – Economic Times