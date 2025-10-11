CNN Stuns The Left By Slamming Obama

A rare alliance arises as CNN criticizes Obama for sidelining Trump’s pivotal role in the historic Middle East peace deal.

Story Highlights

CNN criticizes Obama for not acknowledging Trump’s role in brokering the Israel-Hamas peace deal.

The peace deal marks a significant diplomatic success for the Trump administration.

Obama’s silence on Trump’s involvement sparks discussion on media bias and political decorum.

CNN Breaks Silence on Obama

On October 11, 2025, CNN’s Abby Phillip publicly criticized former President Barack Obama for failing to acknowledge Donald Trump’s significant role in the Israel-Hamas peace deal. This criticism is notable as CNN has historically been seen as supportive of Obama and critical of Trump. The network’s decision to hold Obama accountable for his omission highlights a shift in media dynamics and raises questions about political etiquette in international diplomacy.

Obama’s message on X (formerly Twitter) expressed relief at the peace agreement but conspicuously omitted any mention of Trump, whose administration was instrumental in brokering the deal. The omission did not go unnoticed, sparking discussions across media platforms and among political commentators about the importance of recognizing achievements, regardless of party affiliations. The peace deal is a crucial diplomatic breakthrough, and ignoring Trump’s contribution undermines the significance of this achievement.

Understanding the Peace Deal

The Israeli-Palestinian conflict has been a longstanding issue with numerous failed attempts at peace. The Trump administration’s efforts culminated in this historic agreement, leveraging regional alliances and economic incentives to secure a ceasefire and initiate humanitarian aid. This deal builds on the success of the 2020 Abraham Accords, where Trump’s administration normalized relations between Israel and several Arab states. The current peace agreement is seen as a critical step towards lasting peace in the region, highlighting the importance of diplomatic recognition in fostering international cooperation.

As the peace deal enters its initial implementation phase, it has already led to the release of hostages and the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza. While the agreement is a significant achievement, the ongoing political debate in the U.S. over attribution of credit continues to dominate media discourse. The reluctance to acknowledge Trump’s role in this diplomatic success may reflect broader political tensions between past and current administrations.

Media Dynamics and Political Etiquette

CNN’s willingness to criticize Obama for his omission signals a potential shift in media standards, where journalistic integrity takes precedence over partisan loyalty. This development may encourage other media outlets to adopt a more balanced approach in their coverage, holding all political figures accountable regardless of their party affiliation. The situation underscores the importance of recognizing and crediting diplomatic achievements to foster a more collaborative and less partisan political environment.

In conclusion, the peace deal between Israel and Hamas is a testament to successful diplomacy and highlights the need for political leaders to set aside partisanship in favor of acknowledging significant achievements. The media’s role in this discourse is crucial, as it shapes public perception and influences political narratives. As the story unfolds, the focus remains on ensuring that diplomatic successes are recognized and celebrated, regardless of who is in power.

Sources:

PJ Media report on CNN’s criticism