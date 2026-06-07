Congress EXODUS: 52 Lawmakers Bail

Washington’s revolving door is spinning faster than ever ahead of the 2026 midterms, with a record wave of lawmakers bailing out early and turning dozens of districts into political battlegrounds.

Story Snapshot

By Dec. 17, 2025, trackers counted 52 members of Congress—10 senators and 42 House members—who will not return after the 2026 midterms.

Open seats are rising well beyond historical norms, making 2026 a true “crapshoot” for both parties in a narrowly divided Congress.

Departures include retirements, jumps to Senate races, and a surge of bids for governor and other statewide offices.

Some exits reflect personal or political turbulence, including high-profile resignations and leadership transitions.

A record pace of exits is reshaping the 2026 battlefield

As of Dec. 17, 2025, reporting tracked 52 members of Congress—10 senators and 42 House lawmakers—who are not returning after the 2026 midterms, a modern record this far out from Election Day. That pace matters because open seats behave differently than incumbent races: party labels still count, but campaign quality, turnout, and local issues can suddenly dominate. In a closely contested House, even a handful of flips can change control.

52 House Members Aren't Running for Re-Election, Making the Midterms a Crapshoot for Both Parties https://t.co/s4SNlOVQYS — ConservativeLibrarian (@ConserLibrarian) March 3, 2026

The numbers also connect to a longer trend that began before Trump returned to office in 2025. Ballotpedia’s 2024 cycle coverage highlighted how elevated retirements inject unpredictability into midterms, and later reporting suggests the churn has continued into the 2026 cycle. The practical effect is simple: both parties must defend more “unowned” turf, and voters will see more crowded primaries with less name recognition on the ballot.

How we got here: retirements, ambition, and redistricting aftershocks

Recent cycles already ran hot. By mid-2024, 52 members of Congress had announced they would not seek re-election in that cycle, a figure that exceeded 2020 and 2022 and approached the 2018-era wave. Historically, congressional retirements average about 38.68 per cycle from 1930 through 2022, with House retirements averaging about 33.28 and Senate retirements about 5.4—benchmarks that underscore how abnormal the current churn looks.

Some of what drives these exits is not mysterious: lawmakers retire due to age, burn out, or frustration with a polarized institution. Another major driver is ambition. Tracking for 2026 described a mix that includes 25 retiring outright, 15 running for governor, and 13 moving from House to Senate campaigns. Redistricting and district politics also matter; in the 2024 elections, retirements rose in part because new maps created less favorable terrain or prompted members to seek different offices.

The names leaving tell a story of transition and turmoil

The 2026 roster includes major political figures whose departures will scramble succession plans and fundraising networks. Reporting has cited high-profile exits such as Nancy Pelosi stepping aside after a Democratic surge year, Mitch McConnell, and multiple long-serving Democrats including Dick Durbin, Jeanne Shaheen, Jan Schakowsky, Dwight Evans, and Danny Davis. On the Senate side, the number not returning was tracked at 10, which could produce the highest Senate churn since 2012.

Not every exit is a quiet retirement. Coverage also described Marjorie Taylor Greene resigning on Jan. 5, 2026 after a clash involving President Trump, illustrating how intraparty conflict can create sudden vacancies that party organizations must fill quickly. Separately, the 119th Congress—beginning in January 2025—also saw multiple early departures due to death or resignation, adding to instability and forcing leadership to manage staffing, committee balance, and scheduling under tighter margins.

What this means for voters: volatility, accountability, and the direction of policy

The immediate political consequence is more competitive races. When incumbents leave, both parties face recruitment pressure and the risk of nominee mistakes, especially in districts where turnout can swing widely between presidential and midterm years. Reporting framed the 2026 landscape as a “crapshoot” because open seats are inherently easier to contest and because the overall level of turnover sits above normal patterns. That uncertainty will shape messaging and spending nationwide.

Policy consequences are harder to predict, but the structural risk is clear: more churn can mean less institutional memory and a harder time building coalitions, which can slow budgeting and oversight. At the same time, a bigger class of new members can also mean a stronger mandate from voters who want change after years of inflation, border chaos, and ideological fights. The only claim supported by the available data is volatility—who benefits will depend on candidate quality, district lines, and turnout.

Sources:

A full deck: 52 members of Congress have announced they will not seek re-election this year.

Who in Congress is not running for reelection in 2026

2024 United States House of Representatives elections

NPR story (CapRadio): nx-s1-5534254