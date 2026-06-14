COORDINATED Attack — Bodies Drop 70 Miles Apart

A doctor and his wife were gunned down in their Simi Valley home in a targeted attack that police now believe is connected to a suspicious death 70 miles away, raising alarming questions about coordinated violence spanning multiple California jurisdictions.

Story Summary

Married couple in their 60s, including a doctor, shot dead in Simi Valley home on November 30, 2025

Police confirm shooting was not random but a targeted attack against the victims

Investigators exploring connection to body found in car fire in Chino, 70 miles away

Multi-jurisdictional investigation underway across Ventura and San Bernardino counties

Targeted Attack Shakes Simi Valley Community

Simi Valley Police Department responded to a shooting call around noon on Sunday, November 30, 2025, in the 500 block of Hawks Bill Place. Officers discovered a married couple in their 60s suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead. The male victim was identified as a doctor, though authorities have not released the identities of either victim pending family notification.

Law enforcement officials immediately determined this was not a random act of violence, indicating the perpetrator specifically targeted these victims. This revelation has heightened concerns among residents in what is typically considered a safe, residential neighborhood. The deliberate nature of the attack suggests either a personal relationship between the victims and perpetrator or motivation based on specific grievances against the couple.

Multi-Jurisdictional Investigation Unfolds

The scope of the investigation expanded significantly when authorities discovered potential connections to a body found in a car fire in Chino, approximately 70 miles away in San Bernardino County. This development has prompted coordination between multiple law enforcement agencies across different jurisdictions. The geographic separation between incidents suggests either coordinated violence or a perpetrator who traveled between locations following the initial attack.

Investigators are working to establish the exact nature of the connection between the Simi Valley double homicide and the Chino car fire death. The apparent suicide element distinguishes this case from typical homicide investigations and may indicate a murder-suicide scenario spanning multiple counties. Police have not disclosed specific evidence linking the incidents, as the investigation remains in early stages.

Community Impact and Ongoing Investigation

The targeted nature of this violence has disrupted the sense of security in Simi Valley’s residential community and affected the medical community where the doctor practiced. Law enforcement agencies have increased their presence in both affected areas while collecting forensic evidence from multiple crime scenes. The investigation’s complexity, involving multiple jurisdictions and potential connections between separate incidents, requires significant resource allocation and inter-agency coordination.

As of December 2, 2025, the investigation remains active with authorities focusing on identifying the perpetrator, establishing victim-perpetrator relationships, and determining motive. The case highlights ongoing concerns about violence prevention and threat assessment, particularly when targeting respected community members like medical professionals. The outcomes of this investigation will likely influence community trust in law enforcement and may prompt policy discussions regarding inter-agency coordination in complex criminal cases.

Sources:

Married couple killed in Simi Valley shooting – Fox LA

Simi Valley shooting leaves two wounded on Hawks Bill Place – CBS News Los Angeles