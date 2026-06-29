Court Clash Explodes: Title IX on Trial

A New York judge just handed transgender athletes another win, and it cuts straight into President Trump’s push to keep women’s sports sex-separated.

Quick Take

A state judge ruled that New York anti-discrimination law blocks a university from excluding a transgender runner from a women’s meet. [1]

The judge said Executive Order 14201 does not override state law because it is not a statute or a regulation. [1]

The ruling kept Sadie Schreiner’s lawsuit against Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute alive instead of tossing it out. [4]

The case adds to the larger fight over women’s sports, Title IX, and who sets the rules.[1][2]

Judge Says State Law Controls

A New York judge ruled that a university could not lean on President Trump’s executive order to bar a transgender athlete from a women’s track meet.[1] The court said the state’s ban on gender identity discrimination controls here, not the federal order. The judge also said Executive Order 14201 “is not a statute” and “does not preempt state law,” which gave the athlete’s challenge room to continue.[1]

That matters because the ruling does more than reopen one athlete’s lawsuit. It signals that state protections can still clash with Trump’s sports policy, even as his administration presses colleges and school groups to follow the federal line.[1][17] The university’s Title IX defense also took a hit, with the judge saying it gave only “lip service” to its claim that transgender women must be excluded from women’s sports.[1]

The Lawsuit Stayed Alive

Sadie Schreiner’s case against Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute is still moving forward after the judge rejected the school’s bid to dismiss it.[4] That keeps the dispute in court and forces the school to keep defending its decision to stop her from competing. For supporters of women’s sports fairness, that may feel like another example of judges letting gender identity claims override common sense and the original purpose of female categories.[4]

The broader legal landscape is still in flux. The United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit has already said non-transgender female athletes can have standing to sue over transgender inclusion policies, which gives opponents a path to keep these fights alive in federal court.[2] At the same time, the Supreme Court is weighing major transgender athlete cases that could shape how far states may go in banning biological males from girls’ and women’s sports.[3][5]

The Bigger Fight Over Women’s Sports

Trump’s executive order came with a clear message: women’s sports should stay for women, and federal agencies should enforce that view.[17] The National Collegiate Athletic Association later aligned its policy with that order, limiting women’s competition to athletes assigned male at birth from women’s events.[13] Supporters say that protects fairness and safety. Critics argue that state laws like New York’s and California’s still shield transgender athletes from exclusion.[21]

New York judge rules in favor of transgender athlete booted from women's track meet https://t.co/UE6PalJYvY — Washington Times Sports (@WashTimesSports) June 27, 2026

The clash is now about more than one meet or one runner. It pits state anti-discrimination laws against federal pressure, while courts keep hearing arguments about fairness, biology, and the meaning of Title IX.[1][2][6] The issue remains politically charged because every ruling can affect school teams, college programs, and the rights of girls who want a level playing field without political games getting in the way.[5][6]

Sources:

[1] Web – New York judge rules in favor of transgender athlete booted from …

[2] Web – Trans athlete at center of Supreme Court Title IX case wins girls …

[3] Web – Soule ex rel. Stanescu v. Connecticut Association of Schools, Inc.

[4] Web – New York Times trans athlete story draws criticism – Advocate.com

[5] Web – Judge keeps transgender athlete’s lawsuit alive, rejects bid to …

[6] Web – Bridgeport transgender athlete’s track season uncertain due to …

[13] Web – Executive order impacts access to sports for transgender students …

[17] YouTube – Details on Trump executive order banning transgender athletes from …

[21] Web – The transgender athletes cases: an explainer – SCOTUSblog

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