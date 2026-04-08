Daylight Hammer Killing Shocks Florida

A brutal daylight killing in Fort Myers is renewing questions about how an already-deportable illegal migrant remained in the U.S. long enough to allegedly take an innocent mother’s life.

Story Snapshot

Fort Myers police arrested Rolbert Joachim, a 40-year-old Haitian national, after a gas station clerk was allegedly beaten to death with a hammer outside a Chevron on April 3, 2026.

Federal authorities say Joachim entered the U.S. illegally in 2022, received a final order of removal, and later obtained Temporary Protected Status (TPS) that prevented deportation before it expired in 2024.

ICE assisted in the April 7 arrest and placed a detainer, meaning federal officials intend to take custody after local proceedings.

DHS publicly tied the case to prior-era enforcement decisions, while key details—like motive and any prior criminal record—remain unclear in available reporting.

What happened at the Fort Myers Chevron

Fort Myers investigators say the attack unfolded outside a Chevron gas station in broad daylight on April 3. Reports describe surveillance video showing a man smashing a woman’s car windshield, then approaching as she confronted him and repeatedly striking her with a hammer. The victim was identified as Yasmin, a 51-year-old Bangladeshi gas station clerk and mother of two teenagers. Police later charged Rolbert Joachim with second-degree murder and criminal damage.

🚨Breaking; Haitian Illegal Alien Violently Kills Innocent Mother by Repeatedly Hitting Her with a Hammer Outside Gas Station in Fort Myers, Florida. Suspect: Rolbert Joachim Victim: Female Clerk (A Mother) – Unknown Name. The Suspect, Joachim, first entered the U.S. in… pic.twitter.com/CsYmuDlqFC — Marshall 🌎🚨🎥 (@WorldWide_NW) April 8, 2026

Fort Myers police announced Joachim’s arrest on April 7 with assistance from Immigration and Customs Enforcement. That detail matters for more than paperwork: an ICE detainer is designed to prevent suspects from being released back into the community due to timing, jail transfers, or administrative gaps after local charges are filed. Authorities have not publicly outlined a motive in the coverage provided, and reports do not identify any prior criminal record for Joachim.

The immigration timeline authorities say led to this point

Federal officials and reporting describe an immigration history that became central to the national reaction. DHS says Joachim entered the United States illegally in August 2022 and was caught and released. A federal judge later issued a final order of removal in 2022, but DHS subsequently granted him Temporary Protected Status, which shielded him from deportation. According to the same accounts, Joachim’s TPS expired in 2024, yet he remained in the country.

TPS is intended as a humanitarian tool when home-country conditions—such as natural disasters or severe instability—make return unsafe. Haiti has cycled through crises for years, and TPS for Haitian nationals has been extended multiple times under different administrations. Even so, this case highlights a basic governance question that frustrates voters across party lines: when a person has a final order of removal and later loses the protection that blocked it, what is supposed to happen next—and who is accountable when the system doesn’t follow through?

DHS blames past policy, but the public still lacks key facts

DHS officials used unusually blunt language in public statements about the killing, arguing it was enabled by “reckless” immigration decisions that allowed Joachim to live in the U.S. after his illegal entry and removal order. Conservatives will see that statement as validation of long-running complaints: immigration rules mean little if enforcement is optional, and loopholes can turn bureaucratic discretion into public-safety risk. Liberals may counter that TPS should not be judged solely by worst-case crimes.

Why this case lands politically in 2026

With Republicans controlling Washington during President Trump’s second term, the case is likely to be cited as an argument for tightening release practices, accelerating removals after orders become final, and reducing the space between “ineligible to stay” and “actually removed.” The available reports do not show a broader dataset about TPS recipients and violent crime, so sweeping conclusions would be premature. But the narrow lesson is hard to ignore: when enforcement breaks down, ordinary working people pay.

Yasmin’s death also underscores a human reality sometimes lost in abstract border debates. She was an immigrant worker herself—a mother supporting a family—killed while doing a job millions of Americans rely on every day. As the legal process moves forward, the strongest public-service outcome would be clarity: what decisions kept Joachim in the country after TPS expired, what steps were missed, and what reforms ensure “final order of removal” is not just words on paper.

Sources:

https://nationaltoday.com/us/fl/fort-myers/news/2026/04/07/illegal-immigrant-charged-in-deadly-hammer-attack/

https://redstate.com/jenniferoo/2026/04/07/fl-haitian-who-bludgeoned-a-gas-station-attendant-was-protected-by-biden-under-tps-n2201057

https://flvoicenews.com/man-shielded-by-biden-era-tps-charged-in-brutal-hammer-slaying-of-bangladeshi-clerk-in-fort-myers/