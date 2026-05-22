Canadian police are prioritizing gender ideology over basic respect for grieving families by insisting on using preferred pronouns when referring to a mass killer who murdered nine people, including children, in a British Columbia school shooting.

Story Snapshot

RCMP doubles down on using female pronouns for biological male shooter who killed nine people including children and own family members

Suspect had documented mental health history with multiple police interventions and confiscated weapons that were later returned

Authorities emphasize “violence is not caused by gender identity” while community mourns Canada’s deadliest mass shooting since 2020

Political debate erupts as law enforcement prioritizes gender ideology protocol over sensitivity to devastated families and victims

RCMP Defends Pronoun Protocol Amid Backlash

RCMP Deputy Commissioner Dwayne McDonald confirmed that 18-year-old Jesse Van Rootselaar, born biologically male, carried out the February 11 massacre in Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia. Despite public outcry, police announced they would continue using the suspect’s preferred female pronouns and chosen name in all official communications. The shooter had transitioned six years prior to the attack and ended the rampage by suicide after killing the mother, 11-year-old stepbrother, one educator, and five students aged 12-13, while wounding 24 others. This policy decision sparked outrage among conservatives who view it as prioritizing woke ideology over respect for victims’ families grieving unimaginable loss.

Pattern of System Failures Preceded Tragedy

The suspect’s background reveals troubling gaps in mental health intervention and firearms oversight that conservatives have long warned about. Van Rootselaar had dropped out of school four years before the attack and was not currently enrolled at the targeted institution. Police records show multiple visits to the family residence over several years related to mental health concerns. Authorities had confiscated weapons from the home on previous occasions, yet inexplicably returned them despite the suspect’s history of mental health crises requiring intervention under the provincial Mental Health Act. The firearms license had lapsed, raising questions about how the attack was carried out and why warning signs were ignored in favor of bureaucratic processes.

Small Community Devastated by Deadliest Attack in Six Years

Tumbler Ridge, a remote community of just 2,400 residents, was shattered by the violence that claimed nine lives. Mayor Darryl Krakowka stated he likely knew every victim personally, describing the town as a “big family” now torn apart. The victims included the shooter’s 39-year-old mother, three 12-year-old girls, and two boys aged 12 and 13, along with a 39-year-old educator. Two female victims remain hospitalized in serious condition after being airlifted for emergency treatment. This represents Canada’s deadliest mass shooting since the 2020 Nova Scotia rampage that killed 22 people, despite the country’s strict gun-control laws that proponents claim prevent such tragedies.

Authorities Dismiss Questions About Mental Health and Gender Identity Connection

While the BCRCMP Major Crime Unit continues investigating, officials have issued politically charged statements declaring that “violence is not caused by gender identity or trans identities” and labeling questions about potential connections as “harmful, inaccurate, and unacceptable.” This preemptive defensiveness strikes many conservatives as inappropriate when the investigation remains ongoing and the motive officially unconfirmed. Police stated there is “no information at this point that anyone was specifically targeted,” yet refuse to examine all relevant factors in the suspect’s background. The rush to protect gender ideology from scrutiny, even as families bury children, demonstrates how far Canadian authorities will go to enforce progressive orthodoxy rather than pursue truth and prevent future tragedies through honest assessment.

Prime Minister Mark Carney ordered flags flown at half-staff for seven days and expressed condolences in Parliament, stating the nation mourns with Tumbler Ridge families. Yet the political response has focused more on defending the shooter’s gender identity from criticism than addressing the documented mental health failures and weapons confiscation procedures that failed to prevent this massacre. For conservatives watching from America under President Trump’s leadership, this tragedy illustrates the dangerous consequences when government prioritizes political correctness over public safety, common sense, and basic human decency toward grieving families who lost innocent children to senseless violence.

Sources:

Canadian Police Respect Trans Killer’s Gender Identity in Shooting Aftermath – National Today

Suspect from deadly school shooting in Canada identified as transgender teenager – Anadolu Agency

Canada School Killer Jesse Van Rootselaar, 18-Year-Old Transwoman, 1st Shot Mother, Step-Brother At Home – NDTV

What we know: Canadian school shooter, British Columbia, suicide – France24