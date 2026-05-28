Democrat Split-Up: California Runoff Chaos

California’s “one-party rule” is facing an unexpected stress test as Steve Hilton suddenly tops the governor’s race—while Democrats splinter and voters signal they may be done paying for progressive mismanagement.

Story Snapshot

An Emerson College Poll of 1,000 likely voters (Feb. 18-19, 2026) puts Steve Hilton in first place at 17% in California’s nonpartisan primary.

Eric Swalwell and Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco are tied for second at 14%, with Katie Porter at 10% and Tom Steyer at 9%.

Polling shows 21% of voters remain undecided, leaving major room for the race to shift before the June primary.

Hilton’s support has risen five points since December 2025, and reporting indicates he also leads the fundraising field.

Cost-of-living pressure dominates the political backdrop, with polling showing 53% of California voters have considered leaving the state.

Polling Shock: Hilton Leads a Crowded Field in Mid-February

Emerson College Polling’s mid-February survey shows conservative commentator and Fox News contributor Steve Hilton leading California’s 2026 governor contest at 17%. The same poll places Rep. Eric Swalwell and Sheriff Chad Bianco tied at 14%, with former Rep. Katie Porter at 10% and businessman Tom Steyer at 9%. The topline number that matters most is uncertainty: 21% of likely voters are still undecided with more than 100 days until the June primary.

Emerson’s crosstabs also highlight why the race is volatile. The Republican electorate appears split nearly down the middle between Hilton and Bianco, while Hilton also draws a plurality among independents. Democrats, meanwhile, are scattered across multiple candidates, with a sizable share undecided. In a nonpartisan “top-two” system, that kind of fragmentation can produce unusual runoff matchups, especially if one side consolidates earlier than the other.

Why Hilton’s Message Fits the Voter Mood: Taxes, Housing, and Crime

Hilton’s rise is being framed around “kitchen-table” stresses that have defined California politics for years: housing costs, taxes, gas prices, crime, and homelessness. Those issues aren’t abstract to middle-class families; they show up in monthly budgets, commute costs, and whether parents feel safe using public spaces. The polling backdrop is bleak for the status quo, with a majority of voters saying they’ve considered leaving California because the cost of living feels unsustainable.

Hilton’s public pitch emphasizes restoring the “California Dream,” reducing the state’s tax burden, and challenging what he calls the “staggering incompetence” of long-running Democratic dominance. His campaign messaging also points to a major budget expansion over the past decade even as residents say core problems haven’t improved. The available research does not provide detailed legislative plans, but it clearly shows a campaign betting that practical, everyday concerns outweigh ideological branding in 2026.

Nonpartisan Branding Meets Conservative Policy Priorities

Hilton’s approach is unusual: he has not centered his campaign on the Republican label, instead positioning himself as a nonpartisan alternative focused on performance and results. In California politics, that strategy is easy to understand. Many voters distrust party machinery, and independents can decide statewide outcomes. For conservatives, the substance still matters: lowering taxes, improving public safety, and reining in bureaucratic failure align with limited-government instincts, even when the packaging avoids partisan labels.

The strength of that strategy will be tested quickly. Polling shows Hilton’s support has climbed since December 2025, but a relatively small lead with a large undecided bloc can evaporate if opponents define him first. With major cities still wrestling with homelessness and high housing costs, any candidate promising a reset will face immediate scrutiny about what changes are feasible under California’s regulatory structure. The research confirms momentum, but it also shows a race that remains fluid rather than settled.

Down-Ballot Fight: Attorney General Race Mirrors the Wider Clash

The governor’s contest is also colliding with a high-profile attorney general fight. Michael Gates, a former Huntington Beach city attorney running on Hilton’s ticket for attorney general, publicly challenged incumbent AG Rob Bonta to a series of debates, citing concerns about waste, fraud, and abuse. As of mid-February, reporting indicates Bonta had not responded. That matters because the AG’s office shapes enforcement priorities that affect daily life, from crime policy to state-versus-federal conflict.

Bonta has also made national headlines by filing dozens of lawsuits against the Trump administration and arguing those efforts protected large sums in federal funding. For conservative voters who prioritize federalism and restrained government, constant litigation can look like political theater rather than problem-solving—especially when cost-of-living and public safety keep worsening. Still, the available sources do not quantify the real-world tradeoffs of those lawsuits, so the clearest takeaway is political: California’s leadership is campaigning on conflict with Washington, not reform at home.

Republican Steve Hilton Surges to the Lead in California Gubernatorial Race

https://t.co/gDZlUZUH5K — Townhall Updates (@TownhallUpdates) February 20, 2026

With Governor Gavin Newsom’s approval in the mid-40s and disapproval close behind, the environment is primed for challengers who can credibly argue that decades of one-party control produced higher costs without better outcomes. Whether Hilton converts a polling surge into a top-two finish will depend on consolidation among Republicans, continued Democratic fragmentation, and how many undecided voters decide they want a course correction rather than another round of Sacramento business as usual.

Sources:

https://calmatters.org/politics/2026/02/governors-race-fundraising-reports/

https://www.commonwealthclub.org/events/2026-01-20/race-governor-2026-steve-hilton

https://stevehiltonforgovernor.com

https://emersoncollegepolling.com/california-2026-poll-hilton-swalwell-bianco-lead-nonpartisan-primary-for-governor/

https://pro.stateaffairs.com/ca/elections/hilton-leads-2026-california-governor-race-democratic-split-runoff-risk

https://calmatters.org/commentary/2026/02/silicon-valley-california-governor-race/