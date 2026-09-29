Deputies Say 2 Children Stabbed Nearly 50 Times

Deputies say a South Carolina mother stabbed her two young children about 50 times, a brutal crime that underscores how often families fall through the cracks.

Story Highlights

Spartanburg County deputies charged 35-year-old Taylor Gosnell with two counts of attempted murder.

Investigators said the victims were Gosnell’s children, ages 3 and 6, found with severe wounds.

Authorities reported about 50 stab wounds combined and the use of a knife and blunt object.

Bond was denied; the children were hospitalized and expected to survive, officials said.

Deputies Detail Charges And Injuries

Spartanburg County investigators identified the suspect as 35-year-old Taylor Gosnell and charged her with two counts of attempted murder after a violent attack on her children. Deputies said the victims were ages 3 and 6. Officials reported about 50 stab wounds combined and said a kitchen knife and a blunt object were used in the assault. The case file described severe injuries, including wounds that pierced bone, according to local reporting based on sheriff’s statements.

Deputies said they found the children unattended with knife wounds and rushed them to the hospital. Reports said they were taken to a regional medical center and then to a children’s hospital for care. Some outlets said the children were expected to survive, a rare relief in a grim case. Authorities did not release a motive. The sheriff’s office said the attack unfolded overnight before help arrived, based on their timeline work so far.

Court Status And Custody Steps

Court officials denied bond and booked Gosnell into the Spartanburg County Detention Facility, reflecting the severity of the charges and the risk a judge saw if she were released. That decision also signals how South Carolina treats attempted murder when young victims survive. The children remained under protective care while doctors addressed their injuries, according to local coverage that cited investigators and hospital transfers. Authorities said the criminal case will proceed as more evidence is gathered.

Media reports described the injuries and weapons in plain terms, based on statements from the sheriff’s office. Some details, like whether any limb damage would require future surgery, came from news outlets that did not cite medical records. Officials have not offered a motive for the attack, and they have not released full affidavits or body-camera footage. That is common in active child cases focused on victim privacy and prosecution needs.

How South Carolina Law Frames The Case

South Carolina law makes attempted murder a felony when someone tries to kill another person with intent to kill and malice. The statute allows a charge even when the victim survives, which fits the facts deputies described here. Sentencing can be severe upon conviction. Separate state statutes cover homicide by child abuse when a child dies. Prosecutors often choose attempted murder when the child lives but evidence points to intent to kill.

UNBELIEVABLE South Carolina mother Taylor Gosnell who has been accused of stabbing both her two young children over 50 times and one child may possibly lose an arm. The Authorities have said that the 2 young children were found alone, and covered in blood after a violent attack… pic.twitter.com/8deKG3AvIq — SANTINO (@TheRealSantino) October 1, 2026

These legal lines matter beyond one case. Many readers see headlines that shock but do not explain why certain charges appear. Attempted murder signals prosecutors believe they can prove intent, not just reckless harm. That is a high bar that requires evidence such as weapon use, wound patterns, and statements. Courts then decide what the facts support. This process feels slow to families, but it is designed to protect victims’ privacy while still seeking accountability.

Our Systemic Blind Spot: Families In Crisis

This story hits a nerve across politics. People on the right and left both ask why early warnings do not lead to help before harm. Police, hospitals, and child-welfare workers face heavy caseloads and tight budgets. Schools and neighbors often see stress first but lack clear paths to act. When the system misses signs, children pay the price. Citizens want a government that puts safety and care ahead of bureaucracy and public spin, especially for the most vulnerable.

Sources:

themirror.com, postandcourier.com, thestate.com, theblaze.com, foxcarolina.com

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