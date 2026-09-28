Middle Schoolers Found an Internet Loophole

Middle schoolers found a loophole their parents never saw coming: the comment section of a public radio podcast.

Story Snapshot

Kids too young for social media apps turned Spotify comments under National Public Radio (NPR) podcasts into a private group chat.

An NPR producer first mistook the strange comments for bot spam before a younger staffer recognized the pattern.

NPR reported the activity to Spotify, which deleted the posts once the pattern was confirmed.

The story surfaced publicly through an episode of the radio show “This American Life.”

How a Podcast Comment Section Became a Chat Room

Last fall, an NPR producer named Dave Blanchard noticed something odd. Comments were piling up under an episode of the podcast “Wild Card” featuring author Elizabeth Gilbert. The messages made no sense. They were full of abbreviations, random emojis, and phrases that had nothing to do with the show. His first guess was bots.

A Gen Z Staffer Cracked the Code

Blanchard escalated the odd posts inside NPR and reported them to Spotify, treating it as a possible spam attack. That’s when a younger colleague, audio producer Hannah Chin, looked at the same comments and saw something completely different. “These are kids, not bots,” she said, according to the “This American Life” transcript. She recognized the abbreviations and emoji strings as something Gen Z kids actually use to talk to each other.

Chin’s hunch turned out to be right. The kids weren’t spamming the show. They were using it as a meeting spot. Groups of about 20 middle schoolers, many of them theater kids, had agreed on a plan. They would name a shared Spotify playlist something like “chat here,” then pick an obscure podcast episode and flood its comment section with messages meant only for each other.

Why Spotify Comments Beat Every Other Option

The appeal makes sense once you think about it. Most of these kids had parents who didn’t allow them on Instagram, TikTok, or Snapchat. Spotify, though, often runs fine on school Chromebooks and school Wi-Fi, since it gets treated as a study or music tool rather than a social app. That made it one of the few digital doors left open. A low-traffic NPR show was perfect cover, since almost no adult would think to look there.

One student, 14-year-old Ella, described organizing roughly 20 friends this way, mostly girls whose parents kept them off mainstream apps. They didn’t need an invite link or a new account. They just needed to agree on a playlist name and a podcast episode, then check the comments like a mailbox. It cost nothing, required no app download, and looked like nothing to a passing parent glancing at a screen.

What Happened Once Spotify Stepped In

Once NPR flagged the pattern, Spotify removed the comments that didn’t relate to the actual podcast content. That’s a reasonable move for a platform trying to keep its comment sections functional for their intended purpose. It also meant the kids’ makeshift chat room got shut down, at least on that particular episode, pushing them to find the next quiet corner of the internet.

The Bigger Pattern Behind the Story

None of this is really about NPR or Spotify specifically. Kids have always found the gaps in whatever system adults build to contain them. When mainstream apps get locked down by parental controls or school policy, young users don’t stop wanting to talk to friends. They just look for whatever lightly watched corner of the internet still lets them through.

That’s worth remembering the next time a new parental control app or school device policy gets announced as the fix for kids and screens. Rules that block the obvious apps without addressing the underlying want to connect will keep pushing kids toward the next overlooked feature. This time it was podcast comments. Next time it could be somewhere just as unexpected.

Kids Are Using NPR Podcast Comments as Secret Group Chatshttps://t.co/ORu8C6NwID — Daniela Collins (@romans11732) September 30, 2026

Parents trying to keep young kids off social media aren’t wrong to try. Age limits on these platforms exist for real reasons, from data privacy to exposure to harmful content. But this story is a reminder that determined middle schoolers will treat almost any comment box as a workaround, and no single blocked app closes that door for good.

Sources:

reason.com, theverge.com, thisamericanlife.org, mezha.net, theprint.in

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