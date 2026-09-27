This Pastor’s Old Sermon Just Resurfaced

Attack ads spliced a pastor’s climate sermon into a charge that he told Kansans to “repent for eating beef,” turning church talk into a campaign weapon in a top Senate race.

Story Snapshot

Adam Hamilton’s 2020 sermon urged Christian “repentance” and lifestyle change on climate.

Republican groups cut clips to claim he told people to repent for eating beef, a key Kansas industry.

Associated Press and others say the ad stitched two separate sermon parts together.

The sermon also linked diet and emissions but did not call for a beef ban.

What Hamilton Actually Said In The 2020 Sermon

January 2020 remarks by Adam Hamilton, a United Methodist pastor now running for the United States Senate in Kansas, blended scripture with climate science. He told his church that repentance means changing behavior, that he had been wasteful, and that Christians should reduce fossil fuel use. He said people might even change diets to cut emissions, and that cattle can produce more greenhouse gases than some other foods. These points appeared in a sermon titled “What would Jesus say about climate change?”

Local reporting described the sermon as part Bible lesson and part climate explainer, including slides about greenhouse gases. Hamilton grounded the message in Christian stewardship, saying believers should care for creation. He also urged people who cared about the issue to contact lawmakers. Kansas City media framed his call as minimizing and offsetting personal carbon footprints, not endorsing a ban on beef or a law against ranching in a beef-heavy state.

How A Church Message Became A Campaign Flashpoint

After Hamilton became the Democratic nominee, Republican-aligned groups cut together two separate moments from the 2020 sermon. One clip showed him calling Christians to repent for not protecting creation. Another referenced diet changes and emissions. The combined ad claimed he told people to repent for eating beef. The Associated Press reported the allegation rested on a misleading stitching of those clips, not a single line telling people to repent for beef.

Kansas is among the top beef producers, so the edited message struck a cultural and economic nerve. The clash fits a wider pattern where religious words like “repentance” sound harsh in political ads. Faith language about sin and change can become, in a 30-second spot, a claim of judgment on ordinary life. National and local outlets recapped the clip-editing and noted the absence of a clear policy demand against beef in the original church remarks.

What Is Supported — And What Is Not

The record supports several points. Hamilton did preach about climate change, used the word “repentance,” and tied daily choices to stewardship. He said reducing fossil fuel use matters and diet can be part of that. He noted cattle-related foods can cause more emissions than some alternatives. Those statements track with summaries and quotes from the sermon. At the same time, available reporting does not show him calling for a ban on beef or attacking Kansas ranchers in that message.

Independent coverage states that the harshest attack came from edits that merged separate remarks. That does not settle every argument. The full video, transcript, and slide deck would give complete context, and those materials are not included in the public summaries cited here. Still, the weight of reporting says the ad’s “repent for eating beef” frame stretched what was said inside the service. The distinction matters in a close race where identity and economy meet faith and science.

Why This Resonates Across The Political Spectrum

Voters on the right worry that climate rules will raise costs and target their way of life. Voters on the left worry that powerful interests drown out real debate and twist words to win. Both concerns find fuel here. Church language became a blunt instrument in a political fight. That makes people doubt whether campaigns want truth, or only a hit that drives clicks and fear. Many see this as one more sign that “the system” rewards editing over honesty.

Kansas Democrat Adam Hamilton running to unseat Sen. Roger Marshall says during a sermon that one of Kansas staple economic drivers, beef, is a major contributor to climate change and calls for people to "repent" for eating it Read the room dude? There are more heads of cattle… — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) September 28, 2026

For citizens trying to sort signal from noise, a few tests help. Ask if a quote appears in one continuous clip. Check if a source shows the fuller context. Look for a specific policy ask, not just moral language. In this case, the documented facts show a sermon about stewardship and behavior change, edited into a message tailored to sting in a beef state. That tells us as much about modern campaigning as it does about the pastor on the ballot.

Sources:

facebook.com, noticias.foxnews.com, us.headtopics.com

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