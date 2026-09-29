Ousted Disney CEO Finally Breaks His Silence

Bob Chapek says a high-profile New York Times interview by Bob Iger “reasserting” himself as Disney’s leader publicly cut his authority and set the stage for his ouster.

Story Snapshot

Bob Chapek says Bob Iger’s public move to “reassert” control undermined him as CEO.

Chapek claims he warned Disney’s board weekly about Iger’s ongoing influence.

Reports describe a muddled handoff that left two power centers inside Disney.

The clash shows how bad succession planning can trigger costly corporate infighting.

Chapek’s Central Claim: A Public Undercut

Bob Chapek, Disney’s chief executive from 2020 to 2022, now says Bob Iger sent the clearest signal of a power shift in a New York Times interview. Chapek says Iger “reasserted himself as CEO” without talking to him or the board first. He argues that this public move weakened him inside the company and outside with investors and partners. Chapek frames it as a turning point that made his job untenable and led toward his removal the next year.

Chapek’s account follows months of renewed attention on the Disney handoff. National outlets reported that the transition left unclear lines between the outgoing leader and the new one. Those reports said Iger, who stayed on as executive chairman with creative sway, stepped back into day-to-day influence as the pandemic hit. Chapek now says the interview was the loudest sign that the old boss had returned to center stage while he still held the title.

Board Warnings and a Two-Boss Problem

Chapek says he raised concerns with Disney’s board “weekly” about Iger’s ongoing role and outside meetings that suggested enduring clout. He presents these warnings as proof he pushed for clarity and support from directors during his short tenure. The claims match broader reporting that the handoff split authority. Chapek had the job, but Iger had the legacy, the creative ties, and strong board relationships. That mix created a classic two-boss problem inside a public company.

Governance analysts and business reporting have called Disney’s 2020 handoff a case study in how not to run succession. Iger named Chapek as his successor but stayed on as executive chairman overseeing creative work. That structure blurred reporting lines and set the conditions for conflict. Analysts note many companies stumble when the outgoing chief keeps significant power after the handoff. The result is often a slow, public tug-of-war that erodes trust and distracts leaders from core work.

Public Narrative Becomes Corporate Reality

Major media described the Disney saga as a leadership battle that grew in the open. One New York Times account framed it as Iger undermining and outmaneuvering the successor he chose, then returning to the top job in 2022. Another profile highlighted Chapek’s view that Iger ran a “relentless” campaign to shape outcomes and perception. While each side protects its legacy, the shared through line is a botched handoff that spilled into public view and reshaped the company’s path.

The cost of these failures goes beyond bruised egos. Research on chief executive turnover shows that firing a chief executive, rather than completing a clean, planned transition, often destroys billions in shareholder value. Markets dislike confusion and drama at the top. Customers and partners start to wonder who is in charge. Employees get mixed signals and slow down. In short, poor succession becomes a tax on everything else the company tries to do.

Why This Matters Beyond Disney

This fight speaks to a wider concern felt across the country: insiders protect their turf while boards look the other way. People on the right and left see a pattern. Powerful leaders make big calls behind closed doors, then use media to lock in their version of events. When a handoff fails, workers and retirees with stock in their 401(k)s pay the price. Clear rules, honest process, and one boss at a time are not “nice to have” — they are guardrails for fairness and value.

Former Disney CEO Bob Chapek sits down with Patrick Bet-David for a rare, wide-ranging conversation about his nearly three decades at Disney and his rise from the home entertainment division to CEO of one of the world’s most influential companies. Chapek shares the strategy… — Richard M Masliah B, Sc. LLL. LLB. (@Richard4m) September 29, 2026

For readers who care less about Disney and more about the system, the lesson is simple. If boards allow two centers of power, the company will drift toward public strife. If outgoing leaders will not let go, successors cannot lead. If directors ignore red flags, they fail their owners. Chapek’s story — and Iger’s return — is a reminder that accountability, not personality, decides whether institutions serve the people who rely on them.

Sources:

nytimes.com, cnbc.com, variety.com

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