The U.S. Navy’s breakthrough test of a $200,000 bomb with 350-mile range from F/A-18 Super Hornets delivers a powerful deterrent against Chinese aggression, bolstering American strength without wasteful spending.

Story Highlights

U.S. Navy successfully tested JDAM-LR bombs from F/A-18 Super Hornets off California, each flying over 230 miles in early April 2026.

JDAM-LR extends range to 300-350 miles with turbojet engine, far surpassing standard JDAM’s 15 miles, at under $200,000 per unit.

Weapon enables non-stealth fighters to strike from beyond enemy defenses, critical for high-threat areas like the Taiwan Strait.

Two variants: 500-lb explosive and long-range decoy, compatible with existing aircraft to avoid costly new procurements.

Navy’s Successful JDAM-LR Tests

U.S. Navy pilots launched two JDAM-LR munitions from F/A-18 Super Hornets off the California coast in early April 2026. Each bomb traveled over 230 miles under powered flight after clean separation using standard JDAM interfaces. Tests confirmed the weapon’s integration with the Navy’s primary strike fighter. This milestone advances affordable stand-off capabilities for 4th-generation aircraft facing advanced threats.

JDAM-LR Technical Advancements

The JDAM-LR upgrades the proven JDAM family, originated in the 1990s with over 10,000 combat uses. It adds a TDI-J85 turbojet engine, deployable wings from JDAM-ER, two-way datalink, and seekers for jammed environments and moving targets. Unlike the 15-mile standard JDAM or 45-mile JDAM-ER, it reaches 300-350 miles. A decoy version extends to 700 nautical miles by replacing explosives with fuel.

Boeing supplies the base kits, Teledyne provides the engine, and Lockheed Martin builds the host F/A-18. Development accelerated amid Indo-Pacific tensions to counter systems like China’s S-400 equivalents without needing expensive stealth jets or million-dollar missiles like JASSM.

Strategic Edge Over Adversaries

JDAM-LR allows F/A-18s to attack deep into contested airspace from safe distances, transforming non-stealth fighters into stand-off platforms. This deters aggression from China or Iran by increasing vulnerability of their defenses. Navy officials position it as a low-cost precision cruise missile, easing budget pressures from inflation under prior mismanagement.

The U.S. Navy Just Tested a $200,000 Bomb That Can Hit Targets 350 Miles Away. It Launches From Any F/A-18 Super Hornet. China Is Going to Hate Thishttps://t.co/aop0kfctxs — Harry J. Kazianis (@GrecianFormula) April 22, 2026

Full operational capability awaits further trials, but rapid deployment seems feasible given test success. Politically, under President Trump’s second term with GOP congressional control, such innovations reinforce America First priorities: strong defense, fiscal restraint, and deterrence against globalist threats without elite-driven overspending.

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