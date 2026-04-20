California CRIMINALIZES Journalism — Jail For Exposing Fraud

California Democrats are advancing a bill that could criminalize investigative journalism exposing fraud in taxpayer-funded programs, threatening independent reporters with up to a year in jail and $10,000 in fines for publishing images and information already in the public domain.

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Independent journalist Nick Shirley confronted California lawmakers about AB 2624, dubbed the “Stop Nick Shirley Act” by Republicans

The bill could penalize journalists with jail time and fines for exposing fraud in immigration services after Shirley uncovered over $600 million in alleged schemes

Video of evasive responses from Democratic lawmakers, including insults and claims of ignorance, went viral across social media

Critics argue the legislation shields powerful interests from accountability while supporters claim it protects workers from harassment

Confrontation Exposes Legislative Evasion

Nick Shirley filmed confrontations with California Democratic lawmakers at the State Capitol in Sacramento regarding Assembly Bill 2624, which Republicans have nicknamed the “Stop Nick Shirley Act.” The viral video captured lawmakers responding to questions about the bill with a range of evasive tactics. Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas claimed ignorance about the legislation, while Senator Scott Wiener called Shirley a “psycho scam artist.” Assemblymember Josh Lowenthal admitted he signed onto the bill but needed to “read” it first. These exchanges, posted April 19, have fueled national debate about government transparency and the role of independent journalism in exposing waste and fraud.

Bill Targets Journalists Following Fraud Investigations

AB 2624 was introduced in February 2026 by Assemblymember Mia Bonta, whose husband Rob Bonta serves as California Attorney General, raising questions about potential conflicts of interest. The legislation prohibits posting personal information or images of immigration service providers if done with intent to threaten or incite violence, carrying penalties of up to one year in jail and $10,000 in fines. The bill arrived shortly after Shirley published investigations exposing alleged fraud totaling over $600 million in taxpayer-funded programs, including a March 2026 video documenting $170 million in California hospice care schemes and a 2025 exposé on vacant Somali-run daycare centers in Minnesota that defrauded the government.

First Amendment Concerns Mount

Former Republican Assemblyman Carl DeMaio argues the bill “criminalizes journalism” and “protects powerful interests via content takedowns.” The legislation’s critics contend it creates a chilling effect on citizen journalists who investigate government spending and fraud, particularly in programs serving illegal immigrants. While Assemblymember Bonta insists the bill contains “no provisions related to fraud journalism” and only protects workers from doxxing and violence, opponents note that determining “intent to threaten” gives authorities broad discretion to prosecute investigative reporters. The bill has already passed the Assembly Privacy and Consumer Protection and Judiciary committees, demonstrating the Democratic supermajority’s ability to advance controversial legislation with minimal opposition or public scrutiny.

Pattern of Shielding Fraud From Exposure

Shirley’s investigations have consistently revealed systematic failures in oversight of taxpayer-funded programs. His work documenting fraud in immigration services, healthcare schemes, and welfare programs has exposed how government agencies fail to conduct basic verification before distributing public funds. The timing of AB 2624’s introduction, following these high-profile exposés, suggests to critics that powerful interests are leveraging California’s Democratic supermajority to create legal shields against accountability journalism. Democrats defend the measure as protecting vulnerable workers from harassment in an era of heightened anti-immigrant rhetoric, but the broad language could effectively criminalize standard investigative practices like photographing public facilities or publishing publicly available information about service providers receiving government contracts.

SHOCKING 10-MINUTE VIDEO: California Democrats LIE, DODGE, and Play Dumb When Independent Journalist Nick Shirley Confronts Them Over the ‘Stop Nick Shirley Act’ https://t.co/oTWCc0GoPy #gatewaypundit via @gatewaypundit — Sayno ToGoogle (@STogoogle) April 21, 2026

The legislation now awaits action in the Assembly Judiciary Committee. If passed and signed by Governor Newsom, whom Shirley previously confronted in viral videos, AB 2624 could establish a precedent that privacy protections for government contractors trump the public’s right to know how their tax dollars are spent. This clash between transparency and privacy reflects broader tensions about who holds power in America—elected representatives accountable to voters, or a protected class of officials and contractors insulated from scrutiny by an expanding web of laws that criminalize the exposure of their failures.

Sources:

Nick Shirley confronts California Democrats over ‘Stop Nick Shirley Act’

Watch: Nick Shirley Confronts California Dems Trying to Criminalize Exposing Fraud

California Dems ripped for bill dubbed ‘Stop Nick Shirley Act’

CA bill nicknamed ‘Stop Nick Shirley Act’ raises concerns about limiting journalism